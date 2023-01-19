Months after rain forced the 2022 Geurie Rodeo to be cancelled, a record number of entrants were welcomed by a crowd of more than 1500 people on Saturday and Sunday
The annual rodeo at Geurie Showground returned in a big way and it was a welcome return following the last event in December 2021.
Event organiser Greg Frewin couldn't have asked for a much better reception after the dust settled on what can only be considered a successful display.
"It was good, we had record entries and a big crowd," he said.
"Some people are saying that it was a record but that isn't official yet, we definitely had record entries."
While the entry numbers were record-breaking, Frewin wasn't aware of the exact numbers of spectators who made their way through the gates but he had a rough idea.
"There was at least 1500 we know that much so far," he said.
