Dubbo on 24-hour water restrictions after water treatment plant is shut

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
Updated January 14 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:22am
Dubbo Regional Council is requesting all properties limit water usage. File picture

Temporary water restrictions have been announced, effective immediately, for Dubbo after the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant was shut on Friday.

