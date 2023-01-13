Temporary water restrictions have been announced, effective immediately, for Dubbo after the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant was shut on Friday.
From roughly 3.30pm on Friday, higher than average amounts of organic material from the Macquarie River were drawn into the water treatment plant, resulting in a temporary shut down so backwashing could begin.
All properties connected to to town water in Dubbo have now been requested by council to minimise non-essential water consumption until 9am on Sunday.
That includes irrigation, pool maintenance, watering gardens and lawns for all areas of Dubbo, Firgrove, Wongarbon, Eumungerie, Ballimore, Mogriguy and Brocklehurst.
Council staff spent the night backwashing all filters and while it was effective enough for the treatment plant to be restarted, the process has temporarily reduced the amount of clean water produced for transfer to reservoirs about the town.
As of 9am Saturday, the town's reservoirs sit at 71% full which may result in poor water pressures at some properties.
Council stated the water restrictions will allow the reservoirs to fill "in a timely manner and gradually bring the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant back up to full capacity production".
The water remains safe to drink and meets all regulatory and health requirements.
The water restrictions are the latest in a number of issues for Dubbo Regional Council.
Earlier in the week it was announced Wellington and surrounds was temporarily without fluoride in its water after a pump at the fluoride dosing system at Wellington's Water Treatment Plant failed.
That came as Dubbo's water supply remains un-fluoridated following the discovery last year that council had - unbeknownst to the public - not been fluoridating the local water supply for the past three-and-half years.
"And now we're trying to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," mayor Mathew Dickerson said of the Wellington situation on Wednesday.
During the middle of last year, Dubbo also went without clean drinking water for more than a week due to organic matter washing into the water treatment plant - an issue that even resulted in premier Dominic Perrottet commenting - while it was only in December when council was forced to alert NSW Health to an "earthy smell" in the city's drinking water.
Council is expected to provide more information on the water restrictions this weekend.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
