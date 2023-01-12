Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and byond

January 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO

  • Due to ongoing flood recovery, please check with organisers and venues for updates.

Central Western Performance Horse Club

Dubbo Showground

This all breeds club hosts regular shows. Halter classes are provided for, quarter horse, appaloosa, paint, paint bred and other breeds. Performance events range from showmanship, hacking, hunter under saddle, western pleasure, trail, western riding, reining etc. There are divisions for those starting out with beginner and walk/jog events up to advanced competitors. January 14-15, and February 11-12, 9am-4pm. Visit www.cwphc.net/ for more information.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.