This all breeds club hosts regular shows. Halter classes are provided for, quarter horse, appaloosa, paint, paint bred and other breeds. Performance events range from showmanship, hacking, hunter under saddle, western pleasure, trail, western riding, reining etc. There are divisions for those starting out with beginner and walk/jog events up to advanced competitors. January 14-15, and February 11-12, 9am-4pm. Visit www.cwphc.net/ for more information.
The Geurie Rodeo is an action-packed, family-friendly event at Geurie Racecourse. Main event starts at 6.30pm, but gates open at 8am. You'll have a bucking good time. Adult $20; Child $ 10 (16yrs & under); Pensioner $15; Family $50 (2 Adults & 2 Kids); Under 5 yrs - free.
Saturday, January 14, Dubbo Speedway will showcase the best drivers in the state in the Division of production sedans as well as bringing the best drivers from interstate. This will provide Dubbo with first class production sedan racing as the best of the best battle it out for the title of NSW 1. Pit gates open 1-4pm; general admin gate opens 5pm; racing starts 6pm. Visit www.speedwaysedans.com/speedway-sedans-nsw/.
NSW Appaloosa Championships - January 18 - 21; All Breed Western Spectacular Weekend - January 21-22. Hosted by Orange Regional Appaloosa Club, 8am-4pm. Visit appaloosa.org.au/shows/state-shows/.
Artists Euan Macleod and Rodney Pople share their works based on residencies at Taronga Western Plains Zoo during 2021. Features large-scale paintings and portraits of animals and humans exploring the act of looking and being looked at, captivity and freedom. Runs 10am-4pm daily until February 12, at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Call 6801 4444 for more or visit the website.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, January 21. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. With stalls set up, there is plenty of variety for you to pick up something unique for yourself and the family. Victoria Park (TBC), Sunday, January 22, 8am -1pm. $2 donation to Rotary.
The Dubbo Region warmly welcomes the 160 junior cricketers, male and female, who will compete as the best performing under-14 players across NSW and ACT for the Cricket NSW State Challenge. Matches will be played across January 16-19 and will be a mixture of 40-over and T20 formats. Contact 02 8302 6000 for information.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - January - 6.30pm-9.30pm - Friday 13 | Mat Harris; Friday 20 | Nick Wall; Australia Day | Paul Irish & Justin Ayling; Friday 27 | Sam Coon.
The Castlereagh Hotel: January - 8pm-11.45pm - Thursday 12 | Elle Flanagan; Friday 13 | Duncan Ferguson; Saturday 14 | Jade Martin; Thursday 19 | Jason Hill; Friday 20 | Malachi Troutman; Saturday 21 | Pete Riley; Thursday 26 | Jason Hill; Friday 27 | Matt Harris; Saturday 28 | Jade Martin.
Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday from 7.30pm- 10.30pm; local artists. January 17 - March 21.
South Dubbo Tavern: January - 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - Friday 13 | Shane Riley; Saturday 14 | Mat Harris; Sunday 15 | Duncan Ferguson; Friday 20 | Duncan Ferguson; Saturday 21 | Jo Hyndes; Friday 27 | Shane Riley; Saturday 28 | Mat Harris; Sunday 29 | Paul (Irish).
The Commercial: January - 8pm-11.45pm - Friday 13 | Pete Riley; Saturday 14 | Sam Coon; Friday 20 | Pete Riley; Saturday 21 | Brad Haling; Friday 27 | Jade Martin; Saturday 28 | Elle Flanagan.
Kasey Chambers is hitting the road for special acoustic and intimate shows. Travel through the years with Kasey playing all her favourite songs, trying out some new songs and enjoy an unforgettable night of music. Dubbo RSL, Friday, January 20, 2023, 8pm. Tickets $40-$50 at dubborsl.com.au/event/kasey-chambers/.
During the tour you will be entertained with secrets and stories about some of the productions that have graced our stage and hear fascinating facts about our impressive venue which includes a convention centre as well. Your sneak peek tour will include an opportunity to get a performer's eye view and stand on the same stage that has hosted the many actors, dancers and musicians who have entertained our audiences since we opened in 2010. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am-11.25am, until January 24. Tickets $10 and $15, available online.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event February 5) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
The Printhie Picnic experience starts with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Tickets $95pp online at printhiewines.rezdy.com/. Daily from Friday, January 13 - Sunday January 22.
Running until January 2023, catch the work of a great Australian painter at the height of his powers. Born in 1952, Idris Murphy developed deep roots in the history of painting as well as a profound feeling for the natural environment. Arising from a sort of improvisatory incantation, the most vivid metaphors of land, space, light, mood and feeling seem to coalesce spontaneously and unbidden. Open daily 10am-4pm, Orange Regional Gallery. More info call 6393 8136.
Live Music Saturday's are on every weekend this summer (including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve) at Stockman's Ridge Wines. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, until February 18, at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each Saturday from January 7 - October 7, 2023, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event, January 14. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon. Dogs welcome.
Experience the taste of Australia with Whitney's Restaurant & Bar's Australia Day Degustation. Starting From 6pm, enjoy six courses for $135, with matched wines $65. Bookings are essential at www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/whitneysrestaurantbar.
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, with family tours for kids and adults plus a scavenger hunt through the exhibition. After the tour, in our Activity Space, spend some time with some hands-on crafting inspired by the exhibition. Tour runs approximately 10am-10.30am, with drop-in craft until 11.30am on Tuesday 17 January and Wednesday 25 January 2023.This is a free event, and bookings are essential at www.eventbrite.com.au.
This the premier event on the Duntryleague golfing calendar. This 54-hole stableford event also features three fantastic dinners - a welcome cocktail party, a barbecue and a gala presentation dinner are all-inclusive with your entry fee. January 21-24, Tickets $406, details and bookings at duntryleague.com.au/product/mercedes-benz-classic/.
On January 22, 9am-noon, come along to Millthorpe skatepark to attend our free Learn to Skate Workshop. Professional grade equipment will be provided for the day including skateboard, helmet and safety pads, otherwise feel free to bring your own. The workshops are open to anyone ages 6 years and up. For more information check out their Facebook event page. Entry is free, but registration is required at their website.
Multiple Golden Guitar winner and horseman extraordinaire Tom Curtain will be at Blayney Showground Undercover Arena on January 27, (6.30pm-8pm) and Molong Campdraft Ground on January 29, (4pm-6.30pm) with his award winning Outback Show and Katherine Outback Experience. The show is entertaining, engaging, interactive and family-friendly, and consists of one hour of Katherine Outback Experience Show of horse training and working dog demonstrations, including plenty of hands-on fun for the kids, and one and a half hours of live music by Tom Curtain, Chris Matthews and special guests. Tickets - Adult $40 - $50; Student $25 - $35; Concession: $35 - $45 at www.tomcurtain.com.au/.
Until January 26
A how to lesson teaching panning and identify gold. Tour goes for about an hour. Great informative fun for everyone, families and groups welcome. Bring your own gumboots if you like but they're not 100 per cent necessary, no 4WD required. $40 minimum, more than four people is plus $10 each. Cash please. Details at www.facebook.com/TheHillendGoldHunters/.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next run is on January 28.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, and see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200 year old heritage property, The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. January 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
This popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. On January 15 and 26, enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. Adult $50; Concession $48; Child under 14 yrs $30. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
On the first Sunday of the month at Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst. From 10-2pm, browse stalls full of fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event is February 5, 2023.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally grown Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, January 21. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon.
Be guided through the museum displays and see the various methods of gold mining, the tools and machinery used, from man and horsepower through to steam power. At the outdoor museum, help operate the authentic machines used during the 1850s. Then head to the blacksmith shop, where the guide will create a work of art in steel. Try your hand at panning for real gold. Keep what you find! Entry cost: High school age and adult $20; Primary school age $10, Free for under-5, Family $50 - 2 adults 2 children. Runs 1pm-3pm Monday to Friday, until January 20. More information at bathurstgoldfields.com.au/.
This mini-exhibition is part of recognising 10 years of passenger train service to the Bathurst community by the Bathurst Bullet. Covering the early years of train services, through the halcyon days of the steam era, touching on services like the XPT and Bathurst Bullet it even looks to the future with the new Regional Rail Fleet. The mini-exhibition is displayed in the library room of the Bathurst Rail Museum which with the adjacent Chifley Gallery has now reopened to the public as part of the free entry area of the Museum. The exhibition runs through to the end of January 2023. Tickets are $7-$15, call 6338 2850.
Meet the Traill's, a gangster family mourning for their dearly departed Godfather- gunned down by an unknown hand. As the family gathers for a memorial service in the local speakeasy, the conniving family members will stop at nothing to find the location of the missing inheritance and uncover the murderer who committed the wicked deed. Venture inside the speakeasy, encounter the scheming Traill family, pay your respects at this challenging time, uncover a murderer and puzzle out the clues leading to the missing millions. Tickets $49 available at darkstories.com.au/. January 14 and 21, 5.30pm - 7pm.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sundays between 1pm and 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates February 4 and 5. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Come and join us from 6pm on January 11, 20 and 27, for great free racing action. The highlight of the month is the Oberon Community Night on Friday, January 20. Great fun for all the family with charity auctions, children's entertainment and of course great racing.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening van will be operating in Blayney 9am-5pm, from now until Monday, January 16, 2023. The van will be located at the rear of the Blayney Community Centre, 41 Church Street. All women aged 50-74 are encouraged to have a potentially life-saving free mammogram every 2 years. To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.
Saturday, January 22, 2023 9am-noon. Come along to Millthorpe skatepark to attend our workshop. Professional grade equipment will be provided for the day including skateboard, helmet and safety pads, otherwise feel free to bring along your own. The workshops are open to anyone ages 6 years and up. For more information, including a schedule and guide to which class and skill level best suits, check out the Facebook event. Entry is free, but registration is required. Don't miss out, register at blayney.nsw.gov.au/event/millthorpe-learn-to-skate-workshop-22-jan-2023-millthorpe-skate-park-millthorpe-australia/0x0/y.
The Blayney Rotary Market is located at Carrington Park and is held on the third Sunday of every month from 8.30am-noon. Stalls feature everything from seasonal fruit, veggies, meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods.
The Blayney Harness Racing Club is a smaller Harness Racing NSW club, with several meetings a year. For more details on race times check the Australian Harness Racing website. Next event Sunday, February 5 at Blayney Showground, 12 Lawson Street. Runs noon to 5.30pm.
Head to Royal Hotel Mandurama (the Mando Pub) on Saturday, January 14, for an evening of cheeky Life Drawing featuring 'Unleashed Entertainment' dressed as an irresistible Tradie who will perform a slow strip tease over the duration of the night. This event will be located in a large teepee within the beer garden. Runs 7pm-9.30pm. $49pp.
Join Blayney's sustainability workshop and learn how to compost and worm farm at home, along with the benefits of diverting organic waste from landfill. The free event will teach you how to create 100% organic fertiliser products to maximise your garden's health and beauty. Blayney Shire Community Centre, 10am, Thursday, February 2. Bookings essential, visit blayney.nsw.gov.au.
Come and enjoy a relaxed afternoon of live music, food, markets and family fun, in the shade of the London Plane trees at Millthorpe's Redmond Oval. Saturday, February 4, 4pm-9pm, 44 Park Street, Millthorpe.
Blayney's going 80s for a weekend of themed entertainment, workshops, exhibitions, street activities, and markets on March 3-5. Main event Saturday night, King George Oval.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Oberon Library is offering a special school holiday activity on Thursday, January 19 - Bedazzling Birds. Watch out, these paper birds may swoop! Adults must accompany all children under 10 years old. Runs 10.30am-noon. Book at the library by calling 6329 8220.
Lake Oberon will play host to the Fish River Sailing Club Annual Regatta again in 2023, over the weekend of January 21 and 22. Locals are invited to head to the shores and enjoy watching the sail boats compete, snack on a picnic lunch and grab a great photo or two.
Catch one of Australia's most-loved country musicians live at the Malachi Gilmore Hall on Saturday, January 28. The Golden Guitar-winning singer-songwriter will dazzle with her hits like Cheers to the Girls and The Kid's Gone Country. Show starts at 7pm. Tickets: $15-$25 + booking fee. Visit malachigilmorehall.com.au.
The 2023 Seniors Festival will be held at Mayfield Garden from 10.30am, on Friday, February 3. For more information or to book, contact Oberon Council's Community Services Team on 6329 8100 or community@oberon.nsw.gov.au.
Saturday February 4, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
This year's Oberon Show will happen on Saturday, February 11. All the regular show events and judging categories will be there. This is one of the biggest events on Oberon's annual calendar and a great day out is guaranteed, with fireworks and live entertainment in the evening. Programs are available at most of Oberon's retail outlets or on the Show Society's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oberonshow.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: February 3. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
