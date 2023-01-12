Horse riders enjoyed their first training day of 2023 on Sunday, January 8 as the Orana Equestrian Club met at Dubbo Showground for a day of fun in the sun.
Orana Equestrian Club president Nadine Russel said it was a lovely day despite numbers being lower than normal due to the time of year and the heat.
"It's always a really lovely, friendly outing for everybody," she said.
"Everybody is very encouraging of one another."
The equestrian club has training days the first weekend of each month, which are run following the same rules as their official competition.
"But it just gives members an opportunity to come out and practice without the full on competition nerves. It's a really good day," Ms Russel said.
The club has two official competitions a year in April and October. The major one is in October for open championships that go over two days.
In November they will host club championships for all of their members.
"So that's a really good and exciting event, but that's how our year is looking," Ms Russel said.
Ms Russel explained that it was hard to get volunteers for the club, with people leaving the jobs to everyone else.
"That's volunteering for you," she said jokingly.
"We're always open to anybody that is able to come along."
The Orana Equestrian Club is going to start doing casual memberships for people that just want to go along but not commit to a full membership.
"It's only a $60 membership fee for a year but I suppose people are members of many different things and it all adds up," she said.
"We are doing more things to encourage more people to come along."
With friendly and welcoming members, Ms Russel said whenever she gets judges from outside of Dubbo they always comment on what a 'lovely, friendly club' they have.
"Everyone is encouraging, all of our members and people from out of town have said it's nice and competitive but also very friendly and welcoming," she said.
If anyone has any enquiries about the club they can contact Ms Russel by heading to the Orana Equestrian Club website here.
