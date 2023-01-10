Heading into the last couple of weeks of the summer school holidays, why not soak up the quality family time and hop aboard the new and fun pedal boats at Taronga Western Plains Zoo?
In November, the zoo launched the pedal boat hire, an exciting adventure around the primate islands. The four-seater pedal boats allow guests to venture out onto a lake to see spider monkeys and critically endangered black-and-white ruffed lemurs like never before.
Out on the islands and best observed by pedal boat, we have a dynamic male duo of black-and-white ruffed lemurs, Berenty and Tomady. Of the two, Berenty is the more confident and they can often be spotted high in the trees of their island. The social structure of black-and-white ruffed lemurs consists of small family groups, usually between two to five individuals.
Females are more dominant than males and are the defenders of their groups' territory. Like all lemur species, black-and-white ruffed lemurs are only found on the island of Madagascar with a patchy distribution in eastern Madagascar. Unfortunately, black-and-white ruffed lemurs are listed as critically endangered, and their population has decreased by more than 80% over the last 21-years. The main threats faced by this species is habitat destruction including logging, mining, agriculture, and for the bushmeat and pet trade.
Black-and-white ruffed lemurs are primarily frugivores (fruit diet), but will also eat seeds, leaves, and nectar. As they mainly eat fruit, they are particularly skilled at suspending from branches using their feet to help reach ripe fruit hanging from trees and will eat in this suspensory position.
As frugivores, they play an important role as seed dispersers in the rainforests of Madagascar. This species is also considered to be the largest pollinators in the world as they have a unique ability to open the Traveller Palm's flower to eat the nectar in the flower which allows the trees pollen to stick to the lemurs' face and be transported to the next tree.
They are arboreal (tree-dwelling) and quadrupedal primates (walk on all fours), spending majority of their time in the upper half of the forest canopy and travel between branches by running and leaping with impressive accuracy.
Adult black-and-white ruffed lemurs can weigh around 3-5kg, can reach 50-55cm in body length with an additional 60-65cm in tail length. As their name suggests they are black and white in colour, with white tufted ears, long tails, and distinctive bright yellow/orange eyes.
To observe these two critically endangered black-and-white ruffed lemurs, hop on a boat from outside of the Zoo's main café, between 10am-3pm Thursday to Sunday, with extra days available during the school holidays.
A 30-minute boat hire is only $20 per boat and can seat up to four people.
