Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Zoo Chat | Check out the black-and-white ruffed lemurs by pedal boat

By Rachel Tanner
January 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black-and-white ruffed lemurs, which can be seen at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, are listed as critically endangered. Picture by Rick Stevens

Heading into the last couple of weeks of the summer school holidays, why not soak up the quality family time and hop aboard the new and fun pedal boats at Taronga Western Plains Zoo?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.