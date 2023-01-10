Females are more dominant than males and are the defenders of their groups' territory. Like all lemur species, black-and-white ruffed lemurs are only found on the island of Madagascar with a patchy distribution in eastern Madagascar. Unfortunately, black-and-white ruffed lemurs are listed as critically endangered, and their population has decreased by more than 80% over the last 21-years. The main threats faced by this species is habitat destruction including logging, mining, agriculture, and for the bushmeat and pet trade.

