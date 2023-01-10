Daily Liberal
Mayoral memo | Mathew Dickerson provides weekly look at Dubbo Regional Council

By Mathew Dickerson
January 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Mayor Mathew Dickerson has shared his hopes and plans for 2023. Picture by Belinda Soole

I am not much of a fan of New Year's resolutions. Why go down a path that data shows has a 91 per cent chance of failure with a 43 per cent failure rate within the first month?

Local News

