We have some major capital works that will be undertaken this year. We will be re-introducing fluoride to the Dubbo water supply this year and we will also continue our program of expanding our bore supply network so when the next drought hits we will have the ability to draw more water from bores. The Dubbo Wiradjuri Cultural Tourism Centre and the Entertainment Precinct are significant projects that are nearing the end of the planning stages and we will start to see physical activity on both of these projects this year.