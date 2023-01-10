Daily Liberal
Crown Lands and the Rural Fire Service undertaking fire mitigation work in far west

By Newsroom
Updated January 10 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
Images of Goodooga before rain (left) and after shows why the fire mitigation work has been needed. Pictures supplied

Floodwaters may be reaching historic flood levels in much of the far west area but that hasn't stopped work to minimise the risk of bushfires in the region.

Local News

