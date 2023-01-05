Daily Liberal
Castlereagh Highway closed between Dunedoo and Mendooran due to truck crash

By Newsroom
Updated January 5 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:45pm
The Castlereagh Highway is currently closed. Picture Google Maps

The Castlereagh Highway is closed in both directions between Dunedoo and Mendooran due to a track crash.

Local News

