The Castlereagh Highway is closed in both directions between Dunedoo and Mendooran due to a track crash.
The closure has been made between the Golden Highway at Dunedoo and Cobbora Road at Mendooran.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area but those who need to travel between Dunedoo and Gilgandra can use the Golden Highway and Newell Highway via Dubbo.
Motorists using this diversion are advised to allow extra travel time.
Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
