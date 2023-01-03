Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Zoo Chat | A look back at a memorable 2022 for Taronga Western Plains

By Grace Black
Updated January 4 2023 - 11:55am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lion cubs were some of the many babies born at the zoo in 2022. Picture by Rick Stevens

Wow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.