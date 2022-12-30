Daily Liberal
Truck crash closes Mid Western Highway on December 30

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 5:15pm
A Toll helicopter was called to the scene on the Mid Western Highway. File picture.

The Mid Western Highway was forced to close Friday afternoon after a truck crashed into a tree.

