The Board of Maari Ma Health Aboriginal Corporation has announced its new Chair and Chief Executive Officer.
Des Jones, a former Chair of Maari Ma, is the new Chair of the Board and Richard Weston, a former CEO of Maari Ma, is returning to that role.
Mr Jones, who led the Board for eight years and served as deputy Chair for 13 years, was elected chair at the Maari Ma Board meeting while Cheryl Blore was elected as Deputy Chair.
The elections follow the recent passing of Maureen O'Donnell in November.
Mr Weston takes over the leadership from Bob Davis who retired in July after 12 years at the helm.
Mr Jones said he's honoured to have been elected Chair of Maari Ma and looks forward to leading the Board into the future and has welcomed Mr Weston to the CEO's role.
"Richard has a breadth of knowledge and skills in leadership, and senior management positions spanning more than 20 years," Mr Jones said.
"He is an effective leader who possesses a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to build a successful team and a successful organisation.
"He knows our organisation and the communities we serve very well having worked at Maari Ma for nine years.
"Richard was CEO when Maari Ma established the Chronic Disease Strategy and the Child Health Strategy - a cornerstone of Maari Ma's work today."
Mr Weston left Maari Ma in 2009 to take up the position of CEO of the Brisbane Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community Health Service before moving to CEO of the Healing Foundation where he worked for nine years.
He was then CEO of SNAICC (Secretariat for National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care) before taking on the newly created position of NSW Deputy Children's Guardian - a role created in NSW in response to the Family is Culture Review which examined the child protection system in NSW and its impact on Aboriginal children and their families.
"Richard has maintained an interest in Maari Ma since he left and has often held Maari Ma's work up as exemplary to broad national audiences as well as advocating for us and our region," Mr Jones said.
"All up Richard has a very strong track record in general management and leading organisational development for more than two decades, and the Board is confident that with his breadth and depth of knowledge in delivering tangible outcomes to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people that he will take Maari Ma from strength to strength."
Mr Weston said he had enjoyed his time at the Office of the Children's Guardian where he worked for the past two years and found it to be both rewarding and challenging, and said he was pleased to be returning to Broken Hill and leading Maari Ma once again.
"I am a proud descendant from the Meriam people of the Torres Strait Islands - traditional owners of Mer (Murray Island). I have family ties to Broken Hill, and Maari Ma and the communities of the far west hold a special place in my heart," he said.
"Maari Ma is a strong, vibrant, well-functioning organisation with a solid platform on which to build in the next five to ten years and beyond, and I look forward to working collaboratively and effectively with the Des and Board as well as with all tiers of government and agencies to achieve positive outcomes for Maari Ma communities. Importantly I look forward to leading and inspiring staff to work at their highest levels.
"I feel I will be coming back to a place I have long called home and I am excited at the opportunities that will unfold."
