Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Bathurst's Andrew Smith keeps smiling amid terminal cancer battle

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 26 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Smith is keeping a positive attitude in spite of his cancer diagnosis. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

HE'S never been much of a cook, but this year Andrew Smith was handing out homemade chocolate crackles with a twist, just to make people smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.