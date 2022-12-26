HE'S never been much of a cook, but this year Andrew Smith was handing out homemade chocolate crackles with a twist, just to make people smile.
His Christmas Day will begin with a family breakfast, before becoming a more intimate affair: just he and his wife, Beth, sitting on a Central Coast beach eating prawns and watching the waves.
They will be recreating, and hopefully improving upon, a special memory from many years ago.
For Andrew, this Christmas is a little different.
It's his first Christmas since his terminal cancer diagnosis.
The Bathurst man, who some may know better as the Adventure Gold YouTuber, isn't letting cancer hold him back from enjoying life.
While there's no denying the journey is tough, filled with mixed emotions that he can't always control, Andrew continues to look for the good things and keep a positive attitude wherever possible.
His daily mission is to make people smile or laugh.
"I'm just concentrating on being happy, having a laugh, making other people laugh, making other people smile, because while ever I'm doing that, and all those people around me are surrounding me with laughter and smiles, I'm happy," he said.
He has a few more reasons to smile now, too, with some positive news from his doctors.
"According to the last lot of scans we had done at Nepean [Hospital], the primary cancer has shrunk in size and I think three of the largest tumours on my liver have shown a measured reduction in size," Andrew said, adding that his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels had almost halved.
He is using both eastern and western medicine to help manage his various cancers, which include prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours (NETs).
He said the results speak for themselves, and his neurologist even told him, "I don't know what you're doing, but keep doing it."
Andrew believes his positive mindset is also contributing to the changes.
"A lot of that comes from the person that's actually looking after me with the traditional Chinese medicine. She is very, very positive," he said.
"When you actually see a lot of the doctors, they all talk in uncertainty words. They use things like 'uncertain', 'unsure', 'don't know', all those kinds of words, but when you actually speak with her it's always, 'You will defeat it', 'You will get better every day'.
"It's always positive. Everything she gives me in verbal is positive."
He has also cut back on some of his pain medication, by choice, a decision that he stands by even though it has had consequences for both him and his loved ones.
"I sort of made a bit of a bargain with the doctors. I said, 'You know what, I'm willing to put up with a little bit of discomfort in exchange for not having to take as much painkillers," he said.
"I want more clarity; I don't want to live in a fog, because I don't think that's living."
He said the pain is always there in some capacity - in his feet, hips, stomach, neck, shoulders and back - but most of the time he doesn't think about it.
"It's always there, but it's not something that's always in the front of my mind going, 'I'm in pain'," he said.
There is still a lot of active cancer in his bowel, but Andrew is choosing to focus more on the good test results he's seen and using that to spur him on each day.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas, he has been feeling more appreciative of the good in his life than he typically would at this time of year.
"You have a greater appreciation for the friendships and family connections you have. That's where the real importance is, because that's where I draw my strength from," Andrew said.
He has received a lot of support from his family and friends, his online fans and people who have donated to a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.
There are a lot of people he wants to thank, including Victor Cina, Adam Cotterill, Phil and Judith, who have all helped with fundraisers to benefit him.
He also thanked Matthew Still, his boss, and the rest of the team at Still Engineering for their ongoing support.
As for 2023, people can expect to see Andrew continue to document his life on his YouTube channel, where he will carry on with his mission to educate and bring a little joy into other people's lives.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.