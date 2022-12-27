A 44-year-old man has been convicted after he slapped his partner's son, at a social gathering, for drink driving.
The Dubbo man pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related common assault in court and was sentenced to a six-month conditional release order expiring on June 20, 2023.
The Daily Liberal is not identifying the guilty party in this story to protect the identity of the victim.
Court documents reveal people had been consuming alcohol at a friends and family event at the man and his partner's residence on December 18 this year.
About 5pm, the victim walked in after allegedly going for a drive under the influence of alcohol. The man immediately disapproved of this and called the victim over to him.
The court was told when the victim approached him, the man asked him to lean in closer. When the victim leaned in, the man slapped him across the face.
This angered the victim and an argument erupted between him and the man. The victim left the event a short time later.
The pair argued once again when the victim returned at 8pm. Police were called to the scene and the victim told them what had happened.
Court papers say the man admitted to police that he had slapped the victim and claimed he was chastising him for drink driving. The man was then taken to Dubbo Police Station where he repeated his confession.
According to police, the man's actions came from wanting to correct what he saw as "illegal and dangerous behaviour." Police said the assault was at the lowest end of severity and did not result in injury to the victim.
Knowing what he did was against the law, police said the the man was remorseful and apologised to the victim.
