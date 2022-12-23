Residents are reminded to check their home security and fire hazard safety measures before heading away on holidays this festive period.
Everyone in a last-minute rush for Christmas and New Year celebrations is reminded it's easy to forget the basics, NSW Police's youth and crime prevention commander superintendent Rod Pistola said.
"Thieves don't take holidays and now is the time to assess your home security measures," he said.
"Break-ins are an opportunistic crime, and criminals target homes with poor security.
"If going away for a day or a few weeks, secure your home to ensure your celebrations are memorable for all the right reasons."
Both police and firefighters have reminded residents to remain vigilant with home security and take the appropriate fire precautions as the holiday season continues.
Fire and Rescue NSW deputy commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said residents should adopt safety precautions to protect their property from fire.
"This includes small strategies like switching off and disconnecting non-essential electrical appliances and IT equipment.
"Test your smoke alarms and change batteries, if required, to ensure they function properly.
"Keep your garage door and internal doors locked, even if you'll only be away for a short time. It is important to also secure your vehicle when parked in the garage or driveway.
"These precautions are simple, particularly checking to ensure doors and windows are locked and secured.
"An unlocked window in an empty home, full of valuables, is an opportunistic thief's dream.
"I'd also recommend limiting posts on social media about your holiday, especially if your home will be unattended for an extended period.
But even if you're staying home, residents are reminded to still secure doors or windows in unoccupied areas of the house visible from the street.
In other news: Calare MP Andrew Gee resigns from National Party
Mail in the letterbox are also a popular target for thieves.
"Criminals don't necessarily need to be face-to-face to steal from you. If they have the right mail, it only takes a few steps for them to take your identity and access you bank accounts," supt Pistola said.
If unfortunately your home is broken into, call police immediately.
Call Crime Stoppers for suspected illegal activity on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
More information about safety and security available by clicking https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/safety_and_prevention/safe_and_secure
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.