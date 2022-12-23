Dubbo trainer Greg Pay might not be overly confident about his chances on Boxing Day night but he is just happy to be part of one of the biggest meetings of the year.
Dubbo Harness Racing Club will host their annual meeting the day after Christmas with several chances from the city to make an appearance at the showground.
Pay will have Egos Adreamin and Bradness Johnny both will be driven by James Sutton and are set run on Monday night, with the trainer wishing the pair got a better gate draw.
"I'm not really confident because they draw bad but you never know because once you start them the race can pan out," he said.
For Bradness Johnny ($9), the Western Plains Granite Pace (1720m) will be his first run under the training of Pay and his first start since December 2021.
"The second bloke one of my clients bought him," he said.
"He's a trier but I've got to get him off the outside, he needs a good draw."
Like her stablemate, Egos Adreamin ($26) has had a fair bit of time off, only having one start since May this year.
With one race win to her name at Parkes, earlier this year, Pay believes a better draw may have helped out.
"The other one has won a race but only in slow time over at Parkes, she might turn the corner but you never know."
"It's hard enough to win when you are on the front line rather than the second."
The fourth race of the night will no doubt be the biggest with the running of the annual Gerard Yeo Memorial, an event which brings together his family who provide a wonderful atmosphere across the evening.
Ian Edmunds' Scruffy Moto ($51) and A Kerry Man ($34) trained by Michael Carroll are the only Dubbo chances in the race as Mat Rue and Wendy Turnbull both look tough to beat.
A long-time supporter of Dubbo Harness Racing, Pay admitted he always enjoys having a horse or two run around on Boxing Day.
"I always like Boxing Night, I was lucky enough to win one last year when Thomas (Pay) drove one for me," he said.
"It's always good to go round, the full family are home so they come down and catch up with people they haven't seen for a while."
Peter, Barry and John Lew will also have horses run during the evening which will begin with the Life Members Pace (2120m) at 6:06pm.
The Gerard Yeo Memorial is set to jump at 7:37pm.
