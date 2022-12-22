Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Council calls for residents to join the Disability Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 23 2022 - 12:21pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors, local residents and disability advocacy groups worked together to make sure there was a disability committee in Dubbo.

Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) is calling for interested parties to put their name forward to join a newly formed Disability Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.