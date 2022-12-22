Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) is calling for interested parties to put their name forward to join a newly formed Disability Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
With a goal to develop positive community attitudes towards people with a disability, create a more livable community and provide equal access to employment and appropriate services, council invites residents wanting to be a part of this thinking to submit an Expression of Interest to take part in the committee.
Earlier this year, council faced public backlash when a disability access and inclusion advisory group wasn't included in its original list of committee groups.
"Also where is the Disability inclusion committee? Has council forgotten about us people with disabilities and that we vote for them too? Why couldn't this be included at the last meeting?" Dale Elliot said at the time.
But residents had their voice heard by councillor Pam Wells, who said she wanted to try and accommodate the community.
"In terms of the committees that have been on the list at the moment, there has been some interest and conversation from the community about how a disability group has not appeared on the list," she said.
"I would recommend we reconsider."
So that's exactly what council did, supporting a motion by Cr Wells and Shibli Chowdhury to form the new committee.
Disability advocacy groups were in support of council's motion to include a Disability Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
Disability Advocacy NSW regional manager Western/Far West, Eveleen May said she was very pleased with the council's decision to have the advisory group.
"They may have missed the opportunity the first-time round, but it appears that they have listened to the community and are now taking action," she said.
In 2021, the Dubbo Regional Council had made it a priority to make Dubbo the "most disability-friendly city in Australia".
A Disability Inclusion Action Plan was created with goals to be achieved between 2022 and 2025. These include reviewing high traffic areas to improve pedestrian access and ensuring all pedestrian accessibility aids like tactile sensors were updated.
The new committee will review Council's Disability Inclusion Action Plan when required, provide advice on potential solutions to issues raised in the action plan and encourage public consultation in initiatives designed to achieve the outcomes of the plan.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson encouraged residents interested in taking part on the committee to put their names forward.
"Council considers inclusiveness at every step with our goal to ensure that all our services, outcomes and facilities along with those activities we provide are delivered inclusively," he said.
"This committee will assist in helping us achieve that."
The previous Disability Inclusion Advisory Panel collaborated to update the 2022-2025 Dubbo Regional Council Disability Inclusion Action Plan which was adopted by council in July 2021.
They also created mobility maps for Dubbo and Wellington assisting people with disabilities to identify accessible features in both towns.
Expressions of Interest in joining the committee close at 5pm on Monday, February 6 and can be submitted online via Council's website.
For more information contact Community Development Officer, Seniors and People with Disability, Rusan Hill on 6801 4000.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
