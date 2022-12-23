The Western Plains Outlaws under 15s have made history after going through the NSW Youth Championships undefeated to win the title at Dubbo this week.
Coached by Wes Giddings, the side won all six of their matches during the four-day carnival while also having a victory over Central West earlier this month.
While the competition has no final, it just so happened the Outlaws' final match against Illawarra Highlanders would be a battle for the title.
Off the back of a gritty Finn McLeod innings, the Outlaws made 5/115 before bowling out the Highlanders for 86.
Following the victory, Giddings couldn't have asked for a better performance from his group of players.
"It was fantastic, how we won the game too, it was probably surprising that in the end, it was one of our easier wins against a quality side," he said.
"It was set up by a quality start with the bat, Finn (McLeod) batted beautifully and was unlucky not to get 50 not out.
"What we did there was put on a reasonable total, those totals against good teams have been really competitive so it was really good that not only did we defend the 116, we did easily with the bowlers."
The Outlaws were struggling to score at one point during their batting innings before McLeod made a very handy 47 not out to help the side post a solid total before Ewan Moody starred with the ball.
Moody (4/10), Andrew Ridge (2/15) and Cooper Townsend (0/4 off five overs) made it hard for the Illawarra batters to score, as they lost regular wickets to eventually be bowled out on the last ball of the match.
While Townsend, Moody and Cooper Giddings all fired on several occasions during the carnival, their coach believes the win was a team effort.
"You obviously had the guys who took wickets and got runs but whenever you needed a wicket or get some runs someone did the job," he said.
"At the end that is probably what got us over the line in a few games because in a couple we hard to work hard for.
"The game yesterday (Wednesday) on results should've been a walk in the park but Murrumbidgee made us work hard for the win.
"It took something special from two guys to get us home then we did the same here today."
Most teams across the three age divisions were fortunate enough to have 12 or 13 players for the carnival, meaning some players were able to rest but not the Outlaws.
Giddings confessed the side was missing two players due to injury and illness meaning the group didn't miss a minute of the action.
"We did it with 11 players as well, so the guys have been on the field the whole time for four days and got through," he said.
"A few characters, a couple of personalities who every now and then get into each other but overall when they are on the field they all have a common goal and enjoy each other's success."
Unfortunately for the under 14s Outlaws, they lost their match to the Highlanders but there were some impressive performers.
Austin Hunt made 50 not out for the side in their 10-wicket loss to Illawarra as ACT Barons took out the division.
Meanwhile, the under 13s side enjoyed a narrow win in their match against Illawarra at Pavans Oval.
Boyd Hutchins took two wickets for the Outlaws who needed to chase 122 for victory before Harry Yelland fired with the bat.
Yelland hit 61 not out for the side while Eamon Moody made 28 as the Outlaws chased down the runs with one ball to spare.
In the under 13s, it was ACT Kings who took out the title making it a successful carnival for the teams from the nation's capital.
There is no word yet if the three victorious sides will play against their northern pool counterparts in the future.
In good news for Dubbo, the city will host the carnival in 2023, 2024 and 2025 it was confirmed by Cricket NSW and council.
