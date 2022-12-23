Daily Liberal
Western Plains Outlaws under 15s won the NSW Youth Championships southern pool

By Tom Barber
Updated December 23 2022 - 12:43pm, first published 11:00am
The victorious Western Plains Outlaws under 15s side. Picture by Belinda Soole

The Western Plains Outlaws under 15s have made history after going through the NSW Youth Championships undefeated to win the title at Dubbo this week.

