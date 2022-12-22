In what has been billed as a "good news story", normal policing services in Eugowra have recommenced this week.
Among the countless buildings destroyed by floodwaters on November 14 was that of the town's police station and residence.
But a little more than five weeks after that devastating event, Acting Superintendent and Relieving Commander at Central West Police, Gerard Lawson, confirmed it would now be business as usual going forward.
"The police department has been quick to recognise the need and we've actually been able to install a demountable building and policing services will resume as normal in Eugowra from (Thursday)," he said.
"That's been a big endorsement for the community and something I think the community has taken on positively. We prioritised that as we want to support that community as they recover."
While policing is ramping up, other government services are "slowly winding down" according to the Acting Superintendent.
"The need has started to slow," he said.
"That community is going to take up to two years to rebuild I've been told. Many of them will be living in caravans or pods for the next two years until their houses are rebuilt."
It was this lengthy road to recovery which Mr Lawson believed made it that much more vital to get a regular police service back in town.
"It's always important to have police there because it's that element of safety. It's important to show we haven't forgotten about them as a representative of the government," he said.
"We want to still be there and be part of that process of rebuilding and support them through that trying time. We've been out there a number of times and the community spirit and determination to rebuild what they had before is just inspiring."
Work will soon commence to have the original police station and police residence repaired.
The officer attached to Eugowra, Constable Tim Rogers, will continue to start and finish at Forbes while repairs are ongoing, but will work his shifts from the temporary building which is located at the back of the permanent police station.
With Eugowra residents having echoed the sentiment that they want to rebuild the town, Mr Lawson was asked whether this step forward was an endorsement by NSW Police that they too wanted the town to reclaim its former glory.
"We prioritised restoring services out there and we've been able to do that in a very short time-frame through the cooperation of contractors and the cooperation of our police properties group," he said.
"It's been a concerted effort over the last number of weeks, but we've finally got there and it doesn't matter how many police work from that station, it just matters that we've restored it back to its previous standard."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily.
