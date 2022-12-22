Artists Euan Macleod and Rodney Pople share their works based on residencies at Taronga Western Plains Zoo during 2021. Features large-scale paintings and portraits of animals and humans exploring the act of looking and being looked at, captivity and freedom. Runs 10am-4pm daily until February 12, at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Call 6801 4444 for more or visit the website.
At Dawson Park Greyhound Track on Saturday December 24 and 30, there's a fantastic night of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit, or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry from 4.30pm, Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, January 21. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. With stalls set up, there is plenty of variety for you to pick up something unique for yourself and the family. Victoria Park (TBC), Sunday, January 22, 8am -1pm. $2 donation to Rotary.
The Dubbo Region warmly welcomes the return of the Country Youth Championships, final December 22, 7am-4pm. The Championships will attract over 1000 visitors with games in Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine. The Country Youth Championships is a competition designed to strengthen and unify junior cricket pathways, focusing on equal opportunity for quality representative cricket in regional NSW. Welcome to 160 junior cricketers, male and female, who will compete as the best performing under-14 players across NSW and ACT. Matches will be played across January 16-19 and will be a mixture of 40 over and T20 formats. Contact 02 8302 6000 for information.
Devil's Hollow Brewery: December - 6.30pm-9.30pm - Friday 23 - Surprise performer.
The Castlereagh Hotel: December - 8pm-11.45pm: Thursday 22, Shane Riley; Friday 23, Peter Riley; Thursday 29, Isaac Compton; Friday 30, Malachi Troutman; Saturday 31, Shane Riley.
Garden Hotel: December - 7pm-11pm - Friday 23, Duncan Ferguson.
South Dubbo Tavern: December - 8pm-11.45pm - Friday 23, Saffy; Saturday 24, Johnny Wood; Sunday 30, Shane Riley.
The Commercial: December - 8pm-11.45pm - Friday 23, Brad Haling; Saturday 24, Jade Martin; Friday 30, Jade Martin.
The Establishment: December line-up - Thursday 22, Sophie Monterio, 8pm-10pm.
Let us spoil you this Christmas Day, December 25. Enjoy a stress-free Christmas Day Lunch at Dubbo Rhino Lodge with a Christmas Feast of hot, cold and dessert buffet. Tickets Adults - $129; Seniors (proof required) - $99; Child (4-12yrs) - $55; Child (U3) - Free; available through 123tix.
Each year, together with the Fletcher Family, the Dubbo Show Society host the Dubbo New Year's Eve Fireworks. Gates open at 5pm. Fireworks at 9pm. Water skirmish, carnival amusements, twilight markets and food stalls. Saturday, December 31, gold coin donation.
Join us for our inaugural NYE party themed A Night in White. There'll be upbeat tunes spun by DJ Si, a dance floor under the stars (& under the mirror ball) sparklers to wave, and of course, delicious food & beverages. The event will run from 7pm until 1am. House drinks & canape package $120pp, (7pm-9pm). Fireworks showing on the big screen. Bus service home. All guests to wear white (and white only) and dress up for a NYE party. Devil's Hollow Brewery, 10 Commercial Avenue, Blueridge Business Park, Dubbo. Book tickets at devilshollow.com.au/.
Join us for our annual '20-'30s inspired New Year's Party with The Chalkies Band playing fabulous tunes. We will bring 2023 in with a little jazz, swing and finish off with some crowd faves from the '70s and '80s. This year we go Colourful - think bright and bold. Sip cocktails and dance 2022 away with us in style. Tickets $130pp includes: Entertainment, cocktail on arrival, balloon drop at midnight, bottomless champagne/beer/soft drink, nibbles, poppers, headwear and streamers. December 31, 9pm-1am. Dress to impress. Doors will be locked at 9.30pm. Tickets at https://www.establishmentbardubbo.com.au/buytickets.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event January 1) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
During the tour you will be entertained with secrets and stories about some of the productions that have graced our stage and hear fascinating facts about our impressive venue which includes a convention centre as well. Your sneak peek tour will include an opportunity to get a performer's eye view and stand on the same stage that has hosted the many actors, dancers and musicians who have entertained our audiences since we opened in 2010. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am-11.25am, January 3-24. Tickets $10 and $15, available online.
Calling all budding actors and directors. Discover how to create your own short film from script to screen in this fun, hands-on, one day workshop presented by screen industry professionals Dubbo Filmmakers. Bring your smartphone, charger, and a water bottle. If you don't have access to a device, but would like to attend the workshop, please contact Dubbo Library. Lunch will be provided. Macquarie Regional Library Dubbo, Thursday, January 12, 10am-4.30pm. Reserve your free place online at eventbrite.
Kasey Chambers is hitting the road for special acoustic and intimate shows. Travel through the years with Kasey playing all her favourite songs, trying out some new songs and enjoy an unforgettable night of music. Dubbo RSL, Friday, January 20, 2023, 8pm. Tickets $40-$50 at dubborsl.com.au/event/kasey-chambers/.
The Printhie Picnic experience starts with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Tickets $95pp online at printhiewines.rezdy.com/. for January 3 onwards.
Join award-winning cake designer Drew Farley for a fun, hands-on cake decorating workshop hosted at Cakes by Drew. Spend the afternoon learning the techniques and creative process behind the signature abstract design, beginning with the fundamentals of cake prep, right through to colour mixing and edible decorations. You will finish with your own decorated cake to take home. Drinks and light nibbles included. Bookings are essential at www.cakesbydrew.com/workshops. $225pp. December 26-29, 2pm-5.30pm
Running until January 2023, catch the work of a great Australian painter at the height of his powers. Born in 1952, Idris Murphy developed deep roots in the history of painting as well as a profound feeling for the natural environment. Arising from a sort of improvisatory incantation, the most vivid metaphors of land, space, light, mood and feeling seem to coalesce spontaneously and unbidden. Open daily 10am-4pm, Orange Regional Gallery. More info call 6393 8136.
Live Music Saturday's are on every weekend this summer (including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve) at Stockman's Ridge Wines. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, December 17 - February 18, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each Saturday from January 7 - October 7, 2023, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
Whitney's Restaurant and Bar is now open for Happy Hour. Recently awarded the NSW Sommelier's Wine List Awards 2022 - President's Award for Outstanding Support for the NSW Wine Industry. Whitney's proudly support 90 per cent local wines, and local beers on tap, all to enjoy in their casual lounge. Their new bar menu boasts decadent choices of Whitney's charcuterie board, farmhouse cheese board for two, dips plate and lavosh just for starters. Friday - Sunday, until December 25, 4pm-6pm.
Dress up in glamour and glitter for New Year's Eve at The Oriana. Select either a 5-course Gala Dinner for $240pp or the Supper Club menu at $140pp. Both include half bottle of champagne per person and New Year's party favours. From 7.30pm, with Trouble With Johnny performing from 8.30pm to 1am. Bookings at 178-184 Woodward Street, or online https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/new-years-at-the-oriana-tickets.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event, January 14. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon. Dogs welcome.
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, 2023.
This the premier event on the Duntryleague golfing calendar. This 54-hole stableford event also features three fantastic dinners - a welcome cocktail party, a barbecue and a gala presentation dinner are all-inclusive with your entry fee. January 21-24, Tickets $406, details and bookings at duntryleague.com.au/product/mercedes-benz-classic/.
The sound of the Carillon bells in the Bathurst CBD is a quintessential Bathurst experience. During the week leading to Christmas, the Bathurst Carillonists will be playing a selection of Christmas tunes during the lunch hour (1pm-2pm) for the enjoyment of Bathurst shoppers, until Saturday, December 24, the sounds of Christmas will ring for all to enjoy in Kings Parade and surrounds.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next run is on December 31 - yep, NYE!
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, and see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200 year old heritage property, The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. December 24, 4pm - 4.45pm. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book. Other dates: December 30, 31, January 6, 7.
This popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. Enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. Adult $50; Concession $48; Child under 14 yrs $30. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Enjoy a tour of the house and garden walk on December 28. Bring a torch or borrow one. Wear comfortable clothes and walking shoes. For children aged from 7 years (with adult). The tour will conclude with chocolate milk and cookies. Tickets $15 available at Bathurst VIC and as above.
This New Year's Eve, the second annual Ring around the World will invite bells to resound in an international moment of unity and celebration. At midnight local time on December 31, bells are set to toll the hour near the international date line with a stirring arrangement of Auld Lang Syne. From Australia to Africa, Europe to the Americas, bells will ring in the New Year in a truly global bell ringing event. The bells will first resound in Bathurst and continue as midnight reaches subsequent time zones. Bathurst is the only location in the world where a carillon, with its fixed bells, is located next to a cathedral, with its own separate set of pealing bells. So head to Kings Parade and find a comfortable spot outdoors to listen to the bells ring in the New Year at midnight. Dress appropriately for the weather. There will be no indoor access.
On the first Sunday of the month at Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst. From 10-2pm, browse stalls full of fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event is January 1, 2023.
Each year Bathurst comes to life with colour and excitement to celebrate the New Year. First held in 2009, NYE Party in the Park is a family friendly event held at the Bathurst Adventure Playground with live music, show rides, food and of course a spectacular fireworks display. Saturday, December 31, 5pm-9pm.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally grown Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, January 21. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon.
Be guided through the museum displays and see the various methods of gold mining, the tools and machinery used, from man and horsepower through to steam power. At the outdoor museum, help operate the authentic machines used during the 1850s. Then head to the blacksmith shop, where the guide will create a work of art in steel. Try your hand at panning for real gold. Keep what you find! Entry Cost Adult $20 - High school age and adults Child $0 - Primary school age Free - Under 5 years Family $50 - 2 adults 2 children. Runs 1pm-3pm, January 9-January 20. 428 Conrod Straight, Mount Panorama.
This mini-exhibition is part of recognising 10 years of passenger train service to the Bathurst community by the Bathurst Bullet. Covering the early years of train services, through the halcyon days of the steam era, touching on services like the XPT and Bathurst Bullet it even looks to the future with the new Regional Rail Fleet. The mini-exhibition is displayed in the library room of the Bathurst Rail Museum which with the adjacent Chifley Gallery has now reopened to the public as part of the free entry area of the Museum. The exhibition runs through to the end of January 2023. Tickets are $7-$15, call 6338 2850.
Meet the Traill's, a gangster family mourning for their dearly departed Godfather- gunned down by an unknown hand. As the family gathers for a memorial service in the local speakeasy, the conniving family members will stop at nothing to find the location of the missing inheritance and uncover the murderer who committed the wicked deed. Venture inside the speakeasy, encounter the scheming Traill family, pay your respects at this challenging time, uncover a murderer and puzzle out the clues leading to the missing millions. Tickets $49 available at darkstories.com.au/. January 14 and 21, 5.30pm - 7pm.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sundays (excluding Christmas Day), times between 1pm and 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967. Ghost Tours $41.42, January 5 & 6, 5.30pm and 8pm, book online.
Relax and enjoy the beautiful cool climate vineyards of the region. This all inclusive day tour includes your knowledgeable driver/guide, tastings at Winburndale Wines , Renzaglia Wines, lunch at the O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store and more delicious tastings at Bathurst Grange Distillery. Places limited, advance bookings only at bookings@bathursttours.com.au. $189pp. Departs from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue. Check holiday availability.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - check regarding New Year's Eve. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Come and join us from 6pm on January 6, 11, 20 and 27, for great free racing action. The highlight of the month is the Oberon Community Night on Friday, January 20. Great fun for all the family with charity auctions, children's entertainment and of course great racing.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening van will be operating in Blayney 9am-5pm, from now until Monday, January 16, 2023. The van will be located at the rear of the Blayney Community Centre, 41 Church Street. All women aged 50-74 are encouraged to have a potentially life-saving free mammogram every 2 years. To make a booking call 13 20 50 or visit https://book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.
Saturday, January 22, 2023 9am-noon. Come along to Millthorpe skatepark to attend our workshop. Professional grade equipment will be provided for the day including skateboard, helmet and safety pads, otherwise feel free to bring along your own. The workshops are open to anyone ages 6 years and up. For more information, including a schedule and guide to which class and skill level best suits, check out the Facebook event. Entry is free, but registration is required. Don't miss out, register at blayney.nsw.gov.au/event/millthorpe-learn-to-skate-workshop-22-jan-2023-millthorpe-skate-park-millthorpe-australia/0x0/y.
The Blayney Rotary Market is located at Carrington Park and is held on the third Sunday of every month from 8.30am-noon. Stalls feature everything from seasonal fruit, veggies, meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Saturday January 7, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
Christian Life Centre, corner of Albion and Dudley Streets at 5.30pm on Christmas Eve for carols and a free sausage sizzle. St Ignatius Catholic Parish - 7.30pm Saturday at Oberon. St Aidan's, Black Springs - Communion service at 4pm on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day - St Barnabas Anglican Church - 9am for Family Service.
The Rural Fire Service will again be driving Santa around the streets of Oberon on Christmas Eve. The fire engine sets off at 2pm and will try to go past as many houses as possible. Get the kids out when you hear the siren so they can see Santa.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: January 6 . Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
