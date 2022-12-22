This New Year's Eve, the second annual Ring around the World will invite bells to resound in an international moment of unity and celebration. At midnight local time on December 31, bells are set to toll the hour near the international date line with a stirring arrangement of Auld Lang Syne. From Australia to Africa, Europe to the Americas, bells will ring in the New Year in a truly global bell ringing event. The bells will first resound in Bathurst and continue as midnight reaches subsequent time zones. Bathurst is the only location in the world where a carillon, with its fixed bells, is located next to a cathedral, with its own separate set of pealing bells. So head to Kings Parade and find a comfortable spot outdoors to listen to the bells ring in the New Year at midnight. Dress appropriately for the weather. There will be no indoor access.