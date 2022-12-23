The many different ways families in Dubbo spend their Christmas day

With the festive season upon us the Daily Liberal has spoken to eight local families about how they traditionally celebrate Christmas.
From traveling to visit family, to helping those in need and through to not celebrating Christmas at all, the answers further display the great multiculturalism in our city.
"We don't celebrate it in the Islamic culture but enjoy looking at Christmas lights, seeing gifts and decorations," Hend Alazzani said.
"We respect other cultures, we know everybody is different."
Mrs Alazzani was with her seven-year-old son Yahya, and four other children she was looking after for the day while their parents were working.
Mrs Alazzani, from Yemen, is a trained childcare worker and participates in an outdoor pop-up playgroup run by the NSW Department of Education at Elston Park on Cobra Street during the summer.
While the Alazzani's neighbours and friends celebrate Christmas, the family often travels during the Christmas holidays to spend their summer at the likes of Sydney and Melbourne.
"We always go on long holidays at the beach," she said.
Jena Glover's three children Jim, Ivy, and Lily were among those in the playgroup at Elston Park this week and she stated she would be opening her home on Christmas Day for those who are alone and lonely or have nowhere else to go.
"It will be a very big lunch and we're sharing it with people by themselves, so we invited them to spend the day with us," Mrs Glover said.
"We are thankful we have a pretty good life and we like sharing it with people who are less fortunate."
Mrs Glover and her husband Deon have six children and had for the first time adopted eight-year-old Jim through a fostering agency.
"I met Jim while he was having family contact with his mother. He ran passed me and I tracked him down and we have made contacts since then, and now he's part of my family," Mrs Glover said.
The plans for Christmas lunch on Sunday are elaborate in the Glover home.
"We have got all the trimmings, sharing presents and then go swimming and have water fights and play all sorts of fun games that families do at Christmas," Mrs Glover said.
For the first time in many years, Vickie Everingham is spending Christmas Day with loved ones she has not seen for a long time.
It will be a memorable reunion with relatives living in the Hunter region.
"Everyone's going away to Singleton so it's going to be a hectic celebration this year and we're all looking forward to it," she said.
Since living in Dubbo, it will be the first time, too, that the Everingham brood will spend Christmas Day away from their hometown.
"This is a different Christmas for us because we've always stayed home," she said.
While Christmas is a time to celebrate, Chantelle Lloyd and Christina Smith are among those who will endure mixed feelings this year.
Having separated from her partner, Chantelle admitted the Christmas spirit may be hard to find but added there will still be time to celebrate with her two kids.
"That's life isn't it, but we can't stop life, it will be just Christmas Day for us, we will be opening presents and they go with their dad and I'll be on my own," she said.
Miss Smith stated she was still coming to terms with the loss of her father only last week.
"I have no words. I'm still in shock, very unexpected," she said.
"It's hard but [Thomas] makes me feel everything's better," she said as she stroked her son's hair.
"His pop would want me to be a happy mum, to pull myself together for his grandson. You've got to be strong for the ones you love as my father would say [if he was alive today].
"But I know my father is somewhere blowing in the wind with his spirit."
The playgroup's assistant Jodie Williams, a family support worker with Mission Australia, said it will be the first time in six years her home is not the place for Christmas Day lunch.
"I've done it for six years and this time, we're going to my sister's place so I'm having a pretty quiet one," she said with a smile.
The luckiest mum in the playgroup seems to be Kirsten Chirgewin, whose family members are arriving in Dubbo on Christmas eve as they prepare for a big celebration of having a first grandchild in the family.
Eleven-month-old Olivia was born with health problems while Mrs Chirgewin had experienced difficulties throughout the pregnancy.
"Everyone's excited because we've never had a little one for Christmas and after recovering from a very difficult birth, look at her now," she said.
"She's a very happy ray of sunshine so it's very special for all of us."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
