Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

The many different ways families in Dubbo spend their Christmas day

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
December 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jena Glover (in green t-shirt) with her children Jim, Ivy and Lily, pictured with Kirsten Chirgewin (white bouse on the right) and Olivia and other families at Elston Park on Cobra Street where they gather for outdoor playgroup run by the NSW Department of Education during summer. Picture by Belinda Soole

With the festive season upon us the Daily Liberal has spoken to eight local families about how they traditionally celebrate Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.