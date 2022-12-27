The end of the year has arrived and it's given us a chance to look back at the past 12 months.
We have spoken to hundreds of different people in regards to hundreds of different issues in 2022. So, it is always hard to narrow it down to a top 22.
But that's exactly what the Daily Liberal journalists have done, picking people that have stood out to them, whether it be for an outstanding achievement, smashing it on the footy field, having a wild and hard to believe story or saving 18 people in a flood event like no other.
Here are our top 22 of 2022.
1. Colette Cameron
She describes herself as a miniaturist - that is, someone who makes or collects miniature objects - and her home filled with detailed dioramas is proof of her passion.
The Dubbo-based mum-of-three has been creating miniatures for about 12 years now. Her obsession with the craft started with building human-sized furniture but when she ran out of space for her work she decided to scale down her builds.
Colette first grabbed our attention when she showed the Daily Liberal photos of her miniature toy house. But it wasn't just us that were impressed, with more than 1.4 thousand views on a video of different miniature worlds she had created, Colette took the city by storm.
2. Isaah Yeo
He won a second premiership with Penrith, represented NSW, debuted for Australia and stared in the World Cup final victory.
Yeo has had a year to remember and we were lucky enough to follow the NRL star's rise, as he continued to prove himself as someone to remember.
It was 10 years ago when Isaah Yeo played in his last grand final in Dubbo and in November he made his first appearance for Australia in the 42-8 round one win over Fiji, scored the first try for his country in the following match and then quickly made the lock position his own.
Yeo was once again brilliant for the Kangaroos as they defeated Samoa 30-10 in the final of the Rugby League World Cup.
While Yeo had an incredible year, we're sure 2023 is set to bring more highlights for the footy star.
3. Jonathon King
It takes dedication and a love of the game to want to travel 12 hours interstate to watch your favourite NRL team play.
Avid South Sydney Rabbitohs fan Jonathon King traveled all the way from Adelaide to watch his side play against the Canberra Raiders at Dubbo in May this year.
"I'm here seeing family and I thought I'd watch the Rabbitohs as well," he told Daily Liberal journalist Tom Barber at the time.
Despite the Rabbitohs taking a loss of 32-12, we're sure Jonathon still had a good time.
4. Pagan Hockley and Andie Lickiss
Some people save up for years, others take out loans, but this Dubbo couple got creative when it came to saving money for their wedding.
Pagan Hockley and Andie Lickiss have been collecting cans and bottles for years, but suddenly an idea came to them earlier this year when they decided to use the money they made to go towards their wedding.
Taking to Facebook Pagan put out a call asking if residents would be willing to help them.
She couldn't have been more overwhelmed with the amount of generosity that was poured her way.
With the wedding to be held at Dubbo Zoo on September 9, 2023 the couple have plenty of time to save up and we hope they're able to have their dream day.
5. Kris Stevens
When acting editor Nick Guthrie was looking for a story to write up on Queen Elizabeth II after her death in September, he stumbled upon a photograph of a Dubbo family speaking with the monarch.
This led him to speaking with Kris Stevens and her wild tale of meeting one of the most famous women in the world.
She reminisced about the time she borrowed a corgi in the hope of meeting Her Majesty during her visit to Dubbo in 1993 and how it seemed like everything was against them in getting their moment with the Queen.
6. Jess Skinner
For rugby league coach Jess Skinner, 2022 has been one massive rollercoaster from start to finish.
She is a passionate advocate for women's footy, and was part of the coaching staff for the premiership-winning Newcastle NRLW squad while she was also with the Australian team during the World Cup win.
As well as being the First Nations Gems coach and part of the Indigenous All-Stars coaching staff, Skinner is regularly on the road with rugby league and has had a stellar year, making her more than worthy to be in our top 22 of 2022 list.
7. Stephen Carlin and Scott Drady
Unfortunately, 2022 was the year of floods and none in the Central West were hit harder than that of Eugowra.
Daily Liberal journalist Bageshri Savyasachi was privileged enough to interview two Dubbo firefighters who flew to join an on-ground rescue team, saving 18 stranded residents as well as some animals.
While the men were modest enough to say they weren't heroes, we certainly think they are.
"If it happened to me, I wish someone would come for me. That's how I see it," Mr Carlin said.
8. Nick Holden
As Dubbo moves towards 3D printing, no one is more excited than Contour3D founder and director Nick Holden.
The technologically savvy man, announced plans to construct the world's first 3D printed holiday park in Dubbo.
More than 100 cabins, a water park, barbeque and pool area, caravan spaces with ensuite bathrooms, an office block and maintenance shed, will be built by 3D printers.
Civil engineering is expected to start in early 2023, so this is a project to keep your eyes on.
9. Kath Spicer
Unless you're lactose intolerant, most people love a good ice cream and I'm sure many have memories of being a kid and waiting for the ice cream van to come down your street.
Dubbo's ice cream lady Kath Spicer - often spotted around town in her bright pink van - reckons she has the "best gig you could get".
I'm sure many would agree with her.
She regularly makes stops at local schools and nursing homes and often sets up at events, both in Dubbo and beyond.
But if you are in the mood for an ice cream you can find her on an app she created 'Snack Tracker'.
10. Isaac Compton
TikTok has one billion active users spread across 154 countries.
One of those active users is Dubbo musician turned TikToker, artist Isaac Compton. He has more than 100,000 followers on the app thanks to his comedy and content talking about Wiradjuri culture.
He told the Daily Liberal he would never forget the moment his first TikTok video went viral internationally.
"People from around the world started reaching out and following me, talking about their own culture to me," Mr Compton said.
11. Tsukasa Hiraoka
Being new to Dubbo is something Daily Liberal journalists Bageshri and Ciara can relate to, both having moved to the area in April this year.
It's always difficult moving to a new area with no family or friends to turn to for comfort.
Founder of See You in Dubbo, Tsukasa Hiraoka, is the reason many new residents are able to call Dubbo home and the reason old residents have been united with friends from diverse backgrounds.
Noticing there wasn't a place where residents could go when they had just moved to the town, she created a Facebook page where they organise a variety of events like morning walks, trivia nights, book club, social soccer, picnics, barbeques, road trips and hikes.
Tsukasa is making new residents find their place in the city and we couldn't be more grateful.
12. Bob Berry
As one of the most well known figures in Dubbo, it would have been remiss of us not to include Bob Berry on our list.
He is a long-time resident, real estate agent and business owner. He also loves to give us a call and talk about potential stories.
Having lived in Dubbo since the 1970s, Mr Berry had a good chat with journalist Tom Barber about his life growing up, and how he became one of the most successful businessman in the city.
He never intended to stay in Dubbo but I'm sure many would agree, that the town is better for his presence.
13. Peter Woodward
After 40 years working in the healthcare system Dubbo local Peter Woodward was burned out. Not ready to retire just yet he decided to make a massive career change - becoming a civil celebrant.
Yes, you read that right. Peter, realising he was too young to move into a nursing home decided to completely change up his life by becoming a celebrant.
The former-Dubbo Base Hospital business manager now runs his own celebrancy business hosting non-religious weddings, vow renewals, commitment ceremonies and funeral services in Dubbo and surrounds.
In an incredible story about resilience, change and giving it a go, Peter's tale is one to remember.
14. Kerry Felstead
We first met Kerry Felstead when he came to the Daily Liberal office earlier this year to show us a photo of himself donating blood 275 times.
That's potentially 825 lives saved, and counting.
Life-long Gilgandra local has donated blood 277 times and will continue to give blood until he no longer can. He's a regular donor who gives whole-blood every three months and plasma every two weeks.
Kerry is a resident that puts others before himself, something he is encouraging others to do. He has definitely inspired us in the office.
"I love doing it, I look forward to going in. I do it for sick kids," he said.
15. Chris Anemaat
You may have met Chris when you've gone for a visitor experience at the Old Dubbo Gaol, as he helps bring the stories to life.
If you haven't him, this is a sign for you to book your own experience.
Chris has been working at the Gaol for the past 15 years and his love of history and a fascination with what happened with the prisoners led him to bringing the stories of former prisoners to life.
Some are gruesome, some are tragic, some are spooky and some inspire hope - but it's the funny stories Chris enjoys sharing with the public the most.
With one of the most interesting jobs in Dubbo, Chris never has a dull day.
16. Ken Madden
It was a letter from Ken Madden that first caught our attention, as he was thanking his clients for their support and announced he would be retiring.
Mr Madden has been fixing washing machines, dish washers and other appliances for 48 years on and off but finally decided it was time to hang up the tools.
In a chat with journalist Ciara Bastow, Mr Madden explained it had been a stroke of luck that landed him in the Washer Service business all those years ago.
Friday, November 4 was Mr Madden's official last day on the job, but he will be missed by many.
17. Grace Sharpe
In 2015, a brave Dubbo girl who was just seven months old was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer.
Her name is Grace Sharpe.
In a heartwarming chat with her mother, Sarah Sharpe, spoke of how her daughter was defying the odds and doing it all with a smile on her face.
"One thing that cancer could never take away from her was her smile, she lights up the room," Ms Sharpe said.
If you want to read a story about bravery, love and defying the odds, this is one for you.
18. Marni McCallum
After only 18 months in the job, local finance specialist Marni McCallum is already making her mark on the mortgage broking industry, receiving a 'rising star' gong from national mortgage broking company, MoneyQuest Group.
Marni was a hard one to get a hold of, working overtime for her clients. But when we finally got a chance to sit down and chat, it was obvious what a hard worker she was.
"I'm going to keep plucking away, it's sort of one of those roles where you're constantly learning and you never really know everything, you might be travelling and then a curveball gets thrown at you which is what I like the most," she said.
This stand out resident shows that hard work and persistence can pay off. We can't wait to see what her future looks like.
19. Sisters Kim Scott and Heidi Nichols
It's the night businesses look forward to the most. The coveted Rhino Awards.
This year it was two sisters who offer a holistic approach to skincare who took out the city's top business award.
Founders of the Skin Corrective, Dubbo sisters Kim Scott and Heidi Nichols, said the win was "absolutely incredible".
It was a moment of celebration for the team, who also took out the Excellence in Small Business award sponsored by Summit Cranes.
"We are so grateful for this award, its really unexpected," Ms Nichols said.
We have no doubt that residents will be flocking to the girls salon to see what all the hype was about.
20. Oscar Maxwell Meade
Waiting outside for 11 hours at the chance of being first in line at the new Carl's Jr fast food joint isn't something everyone wants to do.
Oscar Maxwell Meade isn't like other people though.
When the Daily Liberal went to cover the opening of Carls Jr, we weren't expecting to find the story of 16-year-old Oscar, who camped out with his mother Naomi Meade from 10pm Tuesday, July 19 so that he could be first in line for the new restaurant, Wednesday morning.
Was it worth it? He seems to think so.
21. Friends Ron Taylor and Ian Rindfleish
When Dubbo Centre Retail Manager, Dana Irving called journalist Ciara Bastow saying she had a story for her, she was intrigued.
Upon meeting Ron Taylor and Ian Rindfleish, the interview about their friendship and life turned into more of a chat with good friends.
They traded jokes, asked questions back to our journalist about her own life and soon what she thought would be a quick interview turned into an hour long meet up.
Since retiring Ron Taylor, Ian Rindfleish and their group of friends have met every day for the past nine years at the Dubbo Square food court to give them a new sense of purpose.
"It just kind of happened, we're broken down tradesmen that are cranky and bitchy and wanted our friends to come and have a coffee," Mr Taylor said jokingly.
We will link the article we wrote on the pair, but I'm sure if you go to Dubbo Centre, you'll find them there and you can enjoy a cup of coffee and a chat. But, make sure you have time because they'll chat your ear off!
22. Nedd Brockmann
This was the story on everybody's lips. Nedd Brockman, a Forbes boy, set off from Cottesloe Beach in Western Australia with two goals in mind - run to Bondi Beach and raise $1 million along the way for We Are Mobilise for their work with Australia's homeless.
When he finished the 4000-kilometre journey the 23-year-old tradie from NSW's Central West didn't look tired, instead he grabbed the finish line banner and threw it in the air, pumping his fists to the roar of the gathered crowd.
In 47 days, the electrician by trade has become the second-fastest person to run the width of Australia, covering an average 100km in 10 hours each day.
This inspiring story captured the hearts of every Australian, including those in Dubbo.
