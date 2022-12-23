From competition mergers to Australian representatives, premiership glory and the pain of defeat, the past year has been another to remember when it comes to sport in the region.
There's been plenty for the Daily Liberal readers to dig into this year and here's the 10 stories they clicked on the most.
A kid from the bush doing well on the big stage. It doesn't get any better and that's certainly the way you felt this year after reacting to the story of Cooper Mitchell in a big way.
The Dubbo young gun finished equal first with good friend Nash Jones in the second division bull riding at the Mount Isa Rodeo, the biggest of its kind in the country.
Cooper has been around rodeos for almost his entire life and his passion for the sport was clear in this story.
Footy fans love rugby league news from all around the region and there was proof of that in March when Orange United produced the biggest signing of the 2022 season.
Former Australian player Josh Dugan signed on in a major boost for the club and the second-tier Woodbridge Cup.
As well as making an impact on the field, Dugan stated at the time he was eager to do all he could off it and help young Indigenous men in Orange.
The NRL clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders at Apex Oval in May was one of the biggest sporting moments of the year for Dubbo.
It was also special for Jonathan King, who we managed to talk to after he made the long trek from Adelaide to Dubbo to watch his beloved Bunnies.
Unfortunately, for he and his fellow Rabbitohs fans, Canberra ran out convincing 32-12 winners.
Tragedy struck the region in April when well-known rugby union player Andrew Regan suffered a life-changing neck injury while playing for the Orange Emus' second grade side.
Regan, who was also a former Dubbo Kangaroo, and his family went on to receive a huge amount of support from the bush rugby community this year, leading him to say "the messages of love and support are getting through and having a real impact".
Was there a better performance from a sporting side this year than the one the Forbes Magpies produced in the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final against Dubbo CYMS?
The Magpies were near-perfect in the biggest game of the season and went on to be crowned the first premiers of the new western-wide first grade competition.
The win was an emotional one for many and it was clear to see what the victory meant to the club and the community when reading the many follow-up stories we produced.
The proposed sporting hub is something we've been following closely since it was first announced in September of 2018.
There's been delays and changes of plans since and in May of this year we investigated why nothing had happened yet.
Dubbo Basketball's Claire Bynon spoke passionately about the delay and frustration around it.
An update followed in September when it was announced the development application for the site had been approved.
There was a huge amount of excitement around the Koori Knockout this year given COVID had ruined any chance of the special and meaningful carnival going ahead in recent years.
For our region, it was a thrill as three of the four semi-final sides came from the western area.
Walgett defeated the Castlereagh All Blacks in the first semi-final and a stellar performance from former Dally M winner Ben Barba as well as the presence of Latrell Mitchell, Joel Thompson and the Rose brothers made it a story plenty were interested in.
If signing Josh Dugan meant a lot for Orange United, Trangie was almost bursting with pride when it announced former NRL powerhouse Justin Carney had returned to the club.
Having played for Nyngan in 2019 after a professional career in the NRL and English Super League, Trangie announced their former junior had come home in April of this year.
While ultimately it was a disappointing season for the Magpies, resulting in them withdrawing from the Castlereagh Rugby League season late in the campaign due to a lack of players and volunteers, there's already been some big changes made for 2023.
We mentioned previously the Koori Knockout was a big one in 2022 and the excitement started well before a ball was kicked.
We spoke to the Bourke Warriors in the lead-up to the Knockout and coach Mark Knight spoke about how much the carnival means and his goal of winning the tournament.
While the Warriors fell just short, knocked out in the semi-final, it was still another long weekend to remember.
That's right, it's the Koori Knockout again.
Outside of the official broadcaster, we were the first to publish and in-depth piece about Latrell Mitchell playing for the Walgett Aboriginal Connection at this year's Koori Knockout and this story went on to gain national attention.
The presence of the NRL superstar was a huge boost for WAC and the Knockout, especially as it was just days before Mitchell flew out to the UK as part of the Australian World Cup squad.
The South Sydney, NSW and Kangaroos representative delivered at the Knockout as well but couldn't get them over the line in the grand final clash with the Newcastle All Blacks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.