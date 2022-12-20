Tis the season to be jolly - not just because it's Summer, the school holidays, and the Christmas season but because there are some new arrivals at Dubbo Zoo.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo has announced the arrival of two critically endangered addax calves and the birth of a critically endangered baby bongo.
With spring weather finally arriving in November, the Zoo's addax herd welcomed two calves a mere four-weeks apart. Addax are a desert-adapted antelope species that inhabit the desert and semi-desert areas in the Western Sahara through to Sudan, Mali and Egypt.
The first calf, a male, was born on November 6 and has since found its hooves in the paddock and within the herd.
Just one month later and not yet two-weeks-old, a female calf was born on December 2. The two calves can often be observed resting in the sunshine, stashed by their mothers beside a tree trunk, with all the herd keeping a close eye on the two.
Early on Monday, November 21, Bongo keepers were delighted to discover a healthy male calf to 14-year-old female, Djembe, and 12-year-old male, Kulungu.
Bongo are critically endangered mountain antelope found only across four isolated locations in Kenya. Taronga Western Plains Zoo is very privileged to now be home to five of Australasia's seven bongo individuals, with two breeding pairs and the newborn calf.
After bonding and exploring outside of the calving yard, the family group are best observed between 10am and 2.30pm at the main Bongo exhibit, next to the Hippos and Sumatran Tigers.
The family group have already captured hearts and raising awareness for this critically endangered mountain species.
Both the bongo and addax calves will play a critical ambassador and insurance role in the conservation of their species.
Both antelope species top lists as most endangered in the world - with estimates of fewer than 100 individuals of each species remaining in the wild.
Visitors to Taronga Western Plains Zoo can make a difference for bongo and addax simply by visiting, staying overnight, buying a gift or an encounter. Taronga is not-for-profit, so every dollar has the power to protect wildlife.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is open daily from 9am-4pm.
