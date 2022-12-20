Daily Liberal
Taronga Western Plains Zoo announced the arrival of two critically endangered addax calves and an endangered baby bongo

By Newsroom
Updated December 21 2022 - 10:23am, first published 10:20am
Tis the season to be jolly - not just because it's Summer, the school holidays, and the Christmas season but because there are some new arrivals at Dubbo Zoo.

