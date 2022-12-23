I was moved by the poignant words of newspaper editors regarding the region's resilience in the face of an awful climate reality.
As such, I second their urgent plea to Canberra for assistance and planning for communities in Central Western NSW.
The Labor Albanese government pledged to be unifying and to tackle climate change head on. Yet, coal and gas projects continue to be approved and native forests continue to be chopped down: unforgivable in the current climate.
Further, disaster relief and planning are lacking from every angle. We can and must do better.
That people in regional Australia have suffered from insufficient water, inundated sewerage infrastructure, crumbling roads, failing gas lines and multiple evacuations in just two years, while the government spends up to $171bn on nuclear submarines, should be front page news in every paper.
The harsh reality of climate change's impact on everyday Australians must be addressed as an urgent priority.
- Amy Hiller (Kew)
I agree with Cr Black. It's been long overdue for the state LNP to proceed with the construction of the rehabilitation centre.
Our community desperately needs it and that is why it is a council matter.
Cr Black has his head where it belongs, representing his constituents, Dugald Saunders, and that is not in his backside.
- Margaret McDonald (Dubbo)
I have just read the article with Frank Doolan, a community worker at LeaderLife and a Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi Elder, said he didn't support the Voice because he thought it was "ATSIC revisited".
Mr Doolan said the money for the Voice could be better spent providing social housing, employment and improving health outcomes.
"It's a lot of money to spend to create a costly, cumbersome but largely consultative body," Mr Doolan said.
I agree with what they both said and support the money being used to supply housing and employment for the Aboriginal Community.
Thanks for the chance to voice my opinion...
- John Gibson (Dubbo)
What a shameful concession the Nationals have made in this article to acknowledge the serious consequences of Climate Change - a situation which they have exacerbated with their rhetoric of denial and their continued involvement with coal and gas for the last decade to win the conservative votes of farmers!
They pledge now, to introduce policies to help people survive floods, bushfires and droughts. What about addressing the problem, Mr Toole and Mr Saunders?
We need to draw down our emissions, for goodness sake. The Climate Council recommends that we reduce our emissions by 75% by 2030 and by 100% by 2035 if we are to limit our temperature increase to 1.5 degrees celsius.
- Margaret McDonald (Dubbo)
Christmas is a time for joy, celebration, and giving. Unfortunately, it's also a time for waste.
About 2.5 million tonnes of uneaten food, the equivalent of 1000 full Olympic swimming pools, is tossed into landfill in Australia over the festive season.
We Aussies also use 150,000 kilometres of wrapping paper: enough to go around our whole country six times.
This year, perhaps we could think more about what we are taking in order to give. Every choice we make has an environmental impact.
Instead of overindulging and buying gifts that often end up as waste, we could give more of our time. Much joy lies in sharing experiences.
As the cost-of-living rises, let's consciously connect with our loved ones to make Christmas slower, less costly, more meaningful, and ultimately happier for people and planet.
- Amy Hiller (Kew)
