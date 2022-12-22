A Dubbo man was on bail when he stole an ear syringe, Audisol ear wax remover and a packet of ear candles from Chemist Warehouse Dubbo this year.
Sam Michael Androutsos, 36, of Dalton Street, Dubbo, was charged with larceny for the thefts.
According to court documents, Androustos visited Chemist Warehouse in Dubbo about 11.50am on August 9 and entered the shop via the back entrance on Brisbane Street.
He collected an ear syringe, Audisol ear wax remover and one packet of two ear candles valued at $32.47 then walked to the middle aisle.
He placed all the items down the front of his pants and walked into another aisle and he held the front of his pants as he walked back towards the back entry.
He left the shop and did not pay for the items so staff contacted the police who watched CCTV footage of the incident and a registration check of the car he got into was traced back to his father.
At the time of his arrest Androustos had been charged with a number of larceny and shoplifting related incidents and was on bail.
He was not present in court for sentencing.
Magistrate Peter Miszalski commented that it was "an unusual thing to steal" and he convicted Androustos and fined $200 for the larceny.
