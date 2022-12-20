A Brewarrina man who reversed into a no stopping area in front of police was convicted in his absence when the case went before Dubbo Local Court.
According to court documents, police saw Damian Cecil Biles, 43, of Brewarrina, driving east on Bourke Street, Brewarrina, at 7.57pm on June 9.
Biles then stopped and reversed near Young Street into a no stopping area.
Police who were driving towards the vehicle saw him in the driver's seat so stopped and approached him and a passenger as they were walking towards the Brewarrina RSL.
The driver passed a breath test but was unable to produce a driver's licence.
Although his driver's licence was disqualified at the time he told the police he had been to Bourke to pick up another man.
It was not Biles' first offence and based off the court documents and his record, magistrate Peter Miszalski fined him $1000 in his absence and disqualified his driver's licence for 12 months.
