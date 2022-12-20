Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Court

Damian Biles was not present in Dubbo Local Court for sentencing

By Court Reporter
Updated December 21 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Brewarrina man was convicted in his absence when the case went before Dubbo Local Court. File picture

A Brewarrina man who reversed into a no stopping area in front of police was convicted in his absence when the case went before Dubbo Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.