Millions of dollars in funding has been announced for a pumped hydro project at Burrendong Dam.
The NSW Government said on Monday that it would provide $7 million for feasibility studies for the proposed Phoenix Pumped Hydro project at Burrendong Dam, which impounds the Macquarie River.
It says the Burrendong project will provide storage for up to 12 continuous hours of electricity generation and is expected to be operational by 2030.
It follows a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme, east of Bathurst, receiving a $9.4 million boost from the NSW Government in September in what developer ATCO described as a "sign of immense confidence in our plans".
NSW Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean said at the time that the money - which would need to be paid back to the government if the project reached "financial close" - would help ATCO with upfront costs.
Mr Kean also made this week's announcement about the financial assistance for the Burrendong project.
"Pumped hydro acts like a giant battery for the electricity system. It works by using surplus renewable energy to pump water up a hill when it is sunny and windy, and releasing the water back down the hill through giant turbines that create electricity when it is still and dark," he said.
"Bringing the grant funding and development access together will play a key role in fast-tracking the development of pumped hydro, which will be critical to replace our ageing coal-fired power stations."
Unlike the project at Yetholme, which is proposed for private land, the Burrendong project will be on WaterNSW land.
"WaterNSW is looking to the market to identify renewable generation and storage opportunities on WaterNSW land and assets," Minster for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said.
"I'm really excited by this opportunity for WaterNSW to work hand in hand with government to support the renewable energy transition and at the same time look for innovative ways to keep our customers' bills as low as possible."
The NSW Government says the Burrendong project will be funded by the NSW Pumped Hydro Recoverable Grants Program and a development agreement under WaterNSW's Renewable Energy and Storage Program.
The NSW Government has also provided a recoverable grant for a proposed pumped hydro project at Lithgow's Lake Lyell.
