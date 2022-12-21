The region's business community predicts a sharp increase in overall operational costs due to the changes to bargaining agreements in the new industrial relations legislation passed early this month.
The Labor government-sponsored bill, Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill gives workers more room to ask for higher pay and flexible working conditions among others.
On the bill's passage, minister for employment and workplace relations Tony Burke said Australian workers needed a pay rise and the new IR laws would deliver that promise and modernise the archaic bargaining system for better working conditions for workers.
"By modernising the bargaining system we will see more workplace agreements, delivering better productivity and flexibility for employers and better pay and conditions for workers," Mr Burke said.
"We're bringing our workplace relations system up to date with a Government that wants to get wages moving again."
But the region's business community, where a majority of the over 13,000 entities are mostly small and medium-sized businesses, has strongly advocated against many of the changes contained in the new IR law, Western NSW Business regional director Vicki Seccombe has revealed.
"We believe as a result of these projected changes, businesses will be spending significantly more time dealing with industrial relations issues and this will drive up the cost of doing business," Ms Seccombe said.
They were particularly against changes in the fixed-term contract, pay secrecy clauses, flexible working conditions, and multi-employer bargaining clauses.
"With the introduction of multi-employer bargaining across businesses in an industry, businesses need to consider what steps they can take to insulate their existing employment arrangements from being replaced with an industry-wide industrial instrument," Ms Seccombe said.
"They have to ensure they have robust protocols in place around responding to flexible work requests, including working from home, so they are not dealt with flippantly.
"Responding to these requests requires compliance with a prescriptive process and companies need to ensure they have objective reasons to support any refusals to accept flexible working requests."
Most employers in the region strongly resist employing workers on fixed or maximum term contracts preferring to have the option to remove the clause in every contract they intend to enter into with prospective staff, Ms Seccombe said.
"Changing their approach to using fixed or maximum term contracts affects their abilities to appoint [staff] permanently," Ms Seccombe said.
Employing staff permanently is also likely to be "significantly limited" when employers plan to recruit new staff or replace vacancies, Ms Seccombe said.
Ms Seccombe said they have urged business owners in the region who have indicated they are concerned and unsure how the new IR laws will affect their business "to get out in front of this issue."
"Whilst Business NSW advocated against many of these changes, our focus is now on helping and guiding small and medium businesses to navigate these changes," Ms Seccombe said.
The new IR laws also include an end to so-called "zombie" agreements under WorkChoices, give the Fair Work Commission more teeth to arbitrate disputes between workers and employers, banning jobs that pay lower than minimum rates, and abolition of politicised anti-worker organisations.
Coalition MPs consisting of the Liberals and Nationals in the lower house have voted against the bill, including Parkes MP Mark Coulton who represents a large swathe of western NSW.
