A fun way to say thank you.
That was the thought Claire and Dan Bynon had when they created the Santa Crawl in 2019.
While some may view it as just a chance to dress up in Christmas garb and go from pub-to-pub around Dubbo, it means much more for the Bynons and the growing number of people who attend each year.
After their son required medical treatment shortly after he was born and the family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Sydney, the Bynons started the Santa Crawl as a fundraising activity.
Last weekend there was close to $3000 raised for Country Hope, which provides support for regional kids with cancer or other life threatening illnesses, and Claire said she knows the impact that money can have.
"It's amazing how generous people are when it's such a great cause," she said.
"It's because it's staying local. Once people understood Country Hope is local and they support families in our area, no-one wants to see kids sick so every little bit helps."
READ ALSO:
The idea for the Santa Crawl started shortly after the Bynon's son, Joe, was born in 2019.
When Joe was roughly 12 weeks old, Claire traveled to Bowral for her brother's birthday while Dan was away working in Newcastle.
Joe had a bit of a cold everyone thought was run-of-the-mill but one day soon after Claire noticed he was struggling to breathe normally.
After a trip to Bowral Hospital, they were transferred to Sydney and everything happened very quickly.
"It was late, about 11 o'clock by the time we got to Sydney and we met Dan there and you burst into tears, as you do, and they just too him (Joe) straight in," Claire said.
"We stood back and the nurses were phenomenal. He was so little, he was only 12 weeks old, and they got tubes in him and a ventilator and he ended up with a collapsed lung.
"They were absolutely phenomenal and we spent eight days there. We spent the first night at the hospital and then we were lucky enough to get into Ronald McDonald House."
Joe is now a happy and healthy three-year-old, but the experience was one they Bynons haven't forgotten.
"We came home and we just like we wanted to give back. We wanted to somehow say thank you to these amazing people," she said of the medical professionals.
After raising money for Ronald McDonald House and other charities in recent years, the partnership with Country Hope started in 2022.
Molly Croft, who battled osteosarcoma and is a cancer support advocate, is also a volunteer with Country Hope and put the Bynons in touch with the group.
"It was an ideal match. We teamed up with them last year and we've decided that will be our charity from now on," she said.
The first time the Santa Crawl was held there was just 10 participants but that number near tripled when the 2022 edition was held last weekend.
"It was awesome," Claire said of the day.
"As Dan and I say, it's about whoever comes. We don't ever need too many to do what we do and it's a good chance to get together with some friends, make some new friends, and raise some money.
"It's always a hoot and everyone gets behind it. We always have some Santas or Mrs Clause or the elves and reindeer. Whatever they are, it's always lovely.
"It's a great excuse to get together before Christmas and do something to help others."
Claire added a bug thank you went t the teams at the Western Star, Pastoral Hotel and Castlereagh Hotel for their support of the annual event again this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.