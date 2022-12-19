Daily Liberal
Zoo Chat | Progress made at Taronga Western Plains Zoo's Platypus Rescue HQ

By Grace Black
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:40am, first published 9:00am
Two of three concrete slabs for the purpose-built platypus centre have now been poured. Picture supplied

With the grand opening of the Taronga Wildlife Hospital in Dubbo a mere week ago, the latest construction site at Taronga Western Plains Zoo is an exciting flurry of activity as the concrete slab pour sets at the new $12.2 million Platypus Rescue HQ.

