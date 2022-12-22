Unique opportunity for country comfort

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday December 23: 392 Mitchell Highway, Wellington:
Sprawling over 6.62 acres and located just over three kilometres from Wellington's CBD, 392 Mitchell Highway represents everything you could possibly need to live a comfortable country lifestyle with with space for everyone. Currently and historically known as "Yarras", seclusion and privacy top the list when it comes to this beautiful five bedroom Federation homestead,
Built in circa late 1800s by the well-known J.A. Gardiner, this home features ornate Wongarbon brickwork and time-honouring aspects to give this architectural masterpiece a sense of heritage, strength and solidity.
The home features classic 12 foot ceilings, period archways, timber features, polished timber floors and impressive French doors that open from most rooms onto the wide wrap-around verandah, all of which help create a feeling of calm with open space and greenery from every position in the home.
The elegant surrounds leave a real impression as you drive down the private, tree-lined driveway and venture out into the expansive luscious gardens that feature amazingly preserved convict bricks beautifully laid around the entranceways.
The homestead includes four large sized bedrooms with polished floorboards, period features and fireplaces. There is a renovated open plan country style eat-in kitchen and dining area featuring stone benchtops and island bench, plenty of storage, air-conditioner, built-in wall oven with separate stovetop and rangehood.
Exquisite long hallways bring the homestead's rooms together. Overlooking the side verandah and gardens, the formal loungeroom features period open fireplace and polished floors. The separate family or sitting room has a built-in bookcase and slow combustion wood fire.
A renovated all-in-one family bathroom has a marble vanity, toilet and combined shower and bath, while the large laundry provides ample storage, an extra toilet and shower. At the rear of the home you will find a granny flat with its own loft, kitchenette, loungeroom, and second bedroom or office.
Additional features include an enclosed four bay garage with power and lighting, two carports, garden shed, 90,800 litre rainwater storage with pump and a separate fenced stock yard. An electrically equipped bore services the house grounds and stock in adjoining paddock.
