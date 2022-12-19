It's hard to believe that it's Christmas time already! I feel like I say that every year, but it's true.
2022 has been a huge year, not just for our region but right across western NSW.
This time last year I was sworn in as Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, and it's been a very busy time in that space. We've faced some serious biosecurity threats, from Varroa Mite to Lumpy Skin and Foot and Mouth Disease, but I've been very proud of the way our primary producers have worked hand-in-hand with this government to overcome these challenges.
We've had to get used to a new normal in terms of COVID-19, with the Omicron wave resulting in more cases, and my heart goes out to anyone who has lost someone to this terrible virus over the past few years.
We've also had to weather storms of a more literal kind, with flooding causing devastation in many parts of our region, meaning this Christmas - once again - is going to be a really tough time for a lot of people.
But I'm confident the spirit and resilience in regional areas will continue to get us through. I've been really proud of the way people across the region have rallied to help neighbouring towns, or literal neighbours, whether during evacuations or the clean-up. For many, the physical and emotional recovery from these events will take years, and I'm determined to support people as much as possible in the months and years ahead.
I couldn't be prouder to call this region home and represent you in the NSW Parliament.
2023 will be another big year. The people of NSW will go to the polls in March, and I hope you will support me to represent you in the Parliament for another 4 years.
I wish you a very happy and safe Christmas, and I hope 2023 brings you and your family all the happiness and prosperity you hope for.
Cheers, Dugald.
