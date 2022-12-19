Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Matters of State | Dugald Saunders' message to the region for Christmas

By Dugald Saunders
December 19 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie, Charlie, Karen and Dugald Saunders wish you a merry Christmas. Picture supplied

It's hard to believe that it's Christmas time already! I feel like I say that every year, but it's true.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.