Cropping initiative at Hermidale Public

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:52pm, first published 12:30pm
Hermidale Public students standing in their 85 hectare wheat crop. Picture supplied

A small central NSW school has given its students practical skills and knowledge by sowing an 85 hectare wheat crop and having primary school students involved in every step of the way.

