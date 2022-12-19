The Christmas period is expected to be a busy one for our region's dams and waterways but those enjoying the outdoors during the holidays have been urged to take care.
Burrendong Dam is set to be hugely popular again in the coming weeks while the same goes for other Central West locations like Wyangla, Windamere, Carcoar as well as the Menindee Lakes in the far west.
But visitors are urged to be aware of safety precautions at the dams and river systems following the recent flooding events.
"It's really important for the community to be able to visit dam foreshores and water storages for recreational activity, which in turn helps attract tourist spending to nearby communities," Water NSW chief executive Andrew George said.
"This summer WaterNSW is encouraging visitors to our sites to be aware and check for risks that can come with outdoor recreation.
"At many of our dams and river systems, there is likely to be flood debris, submerged tree snags, and always the potential for weather to whip up dangerous surface conditions, just like any other large body of water.
"Water safety, including checking water levels, avoiding fast-flowing water, wearing the right protective gear, taking water and provisions, making time beforehand to check fire risk, weather conditions, and even whether the site you are setting off to is open to the public at that time is as important now as ever.
"The great outdoors is great, but it's still outdoors, so visitors should be alert to any risks you could experience when away from the familiarity of your regular environment."
The WaterNSW safety awareness campaign particularly targets first-time visitors and tourists with information and educational materials available at tourist information centres in the towns where the dams are located while there are also online tools available.
"Even at the popular destinations, our dam foreshores are not patrolled unlike many urban beaches and swimming pools and so people take to the water at their own risk, as they would in any river or creek or remote beach across the state," Mr George said.
"The big attraction at many regional dams is the availability of large bodies of water for boating, fishing, swimming, and water-skiing so water safety must always be a top priority.
"Where the attraction is the serenity of camping areas or picnic grounds the availability of picnic tables and amenities should not lull visitors into dropping their guard.
"WaterNSW is reminding people to take care so that an otherwise enjoyable day does not end in misadventure."
To alert WaterNSW to any hazards or incidents, contact 1800 061 069.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
