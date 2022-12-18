A Collarenebri man has been sentenced after he was caught behind the wheel with methamphetamine in his system.
Cody Coppock, 32, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on December 14 and pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood.
READ ALSO:
According to court documents, Coppock was driving a Hyundai Tiburon along Dubbo Street at Brocklehurst about 2.30 pm on September 30 when police stopped him.
Coppock was subject to a random breath and drug test by police. While the breath test was negative the drug test showed a positive detection to methamphetamine.
The court heard Coppock was subsequently arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for a secondary drug test. There he provided police with an oral fluid sample for analysis, however, the test returned an invalid result.
Coppock's sample was sent to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service in Lidcombe for further testing. The analysed sample later showed a positive detection to meth.
"I mainly use it when I run out of medication for my mental health, as a coping mechanism," he told magistrate Gary Wilson in court on Wednesday.
Coppock also said he needed a driver's licence as he lived in a rural area with children in his care and the closest town was 140 kilometres away.
Mr Wilson noted that father was in rehab but "still on the drugs" to which Coppock said it was a habit that would take time to correct.
Coppock was then sentenced to a year-long community release order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.