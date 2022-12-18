Daily Liberal

Cody Coppock, 32, in Dubbo Local Court for driving with meth in his system

By Court Reporter
Updated December 18 2022 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 32-year-old man appeared in Dubbo Local Court after driving with meth in his system. File picture

A Collarenebri man has been sentenced after he was caught behind the wheel with methamphetamine in his system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.