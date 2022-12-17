Thoughts with those connected to a dark day for Australians

When we arrived at work on Tuesday morning our eyes immediately went to our reader numbers.
Something stood out. A story from a week earlier, about a missing man from Dubbo, was gaining a huge amount of interest.
It didn't take long for everyone to be chasing information on former Dubbo man Nathaniel Train and the horrific slaying of police in rural Queensland.
The stories on Train, who was also a former principal at Walgett Community Public School, stunned people around the world and were major headlines across the country.
While our thoughts are with the family and all those who knew murdered constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold, as well as innocent bystander Alan Dare who was also killed, we also think of our region.
A former school principal being involved in one of the worst crimes in the country is a hard thing to fathom. It's why students and staff at Walgett this week were offered extra counselling.
There would be shock and confusion among many who knew Train or even knew of him, and those thoughts would have only grown given what has come out about him and his fellow attackers, brother Gareth and sister-in-law and supposed ex-wife Stacey, and the apparent extremist views.
At a time when we're also celebrating the efforts of our top achievers in the HSC - and there's a whole lot to be celebrated here in Dubbo - let's keep those young people in Walgett in our mind as they no doubt deal with some difficult emotions.
