Coulton's Catch-up | Wishing you a merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2023

Tree plantings to commemorate the late Queen
On Friday it was lovely to attend a commemorative event at North Star Public School where seven recently-planted snow pear trees were unveiled to the community. The trees were funded under the Australian Government's Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee program, to commemorate the service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to the Commonwealth over the past 70 years.
North Star Parents and Citizens Association received a $5,800 grant which has been used to plant the seven trees - one for each decade of the late Queen's reign. The trees have been planted around an old concrete slab in the playground, converting the space into a shaded outdoor learning area for the children and community to enjoy. It's a fitting tribute for Queen Elizabeth and will ensure her memory lives on at the school for decades to come.
The Moree community will also be able to remember the late Queen and enjoy a beautiful green space at Moree PCYC, thanks to funding under the Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee program. I recently visited the PCYC to chat to Manager Tayla about the club's plans to plant more than 30 native and citrus trees around the facility, thanks to a $10,200 grant. This will complement the $2.7 million upgrade that is currently underway, creating a wonderful facility for the whole community to enjoy.
READ ALSO:
Energy bill unlikely to bring meaningful relief
The Labor Government's energy bill that passed Parliament last week is unlikely to do anything to bring power prices down and provide cost of living relief to struggling Australians.
I support financial assistance being given to Australians to help them deal with the energy crisis, however I believe this deal is a symbolic gesture that will not put any practical downward pressure on energy prices. History has shown that price caps will only result in supply shortages and that leads to price rises.
Bringing politicians back to Canberra, at a cost of $1 million, is also a waste of taxpayer money, when Labor has had six months to do something about bringing power prices down.
Chamber flag presented to Gunnedah South Public School
It was a pleasure to attend Gunnedah South Public School's presentation day last week. During the assembly, I had the honour of presenting the school captains and Principal Pete Baum with a special Australian flag which had been hung in the House of Representatives Chamber of November 30 during the last sitting week for this year.
Members of Parliament are entitled to one Chamber Flag each year to present to constituents, with a certificate signed by the Speaker.
Gunnedah South Public School was an obvious choice as the recipient of this year's Chamber Flag. I was due to meet with the year 6 students in Parliament House earlier this year, however their bus crashed on the way, and they sadly never made it to Canberra. I hope this flag provides some consolation to make up for the missed excursion. I'm sure it will be treasured by the entire school community.
Christmas wishes
It's been another difficult year for communities across the Parkes electorate, with the relentless rainfall and flooding impacting so many. Our roads in particular are in a state of disrepair which will take significant funding and time to fix, so please be patient and drive to the conditions if you're travelling over the holidays.
Despite the weather, there's still so many exciting opportunities ahead with new projects and developments underway throughout the electorate. I'm looking forward to seeing our regions thrive over the coming year.
With this being my last column for 2022, I'd like to take the opportunity to thank all my constituents for your support, not only over the past 12 months, but throughout the 15 years that I've had the privilege of being the Member for Parkes.
Wishing you all a very merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2023. I hope that many of you will be able to enjoy some time with loved ones over the festive season.
I'll be back with my weekly column in January. Until then - stay safe, enjoy the break, and may Mother Nature be kinder to us in 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.