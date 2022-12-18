Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Coulton's Catch-up | Wishing you a merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2023

By Mark Coulton
December 18 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton and wife Robyn wish everyone in the Parkes electorate a merry Christmas and happy New Year. Picture supplied

Tree plantings to commemorate the late Queen

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.