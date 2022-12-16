LeaderLife has a new project that is set to entice young people who are disengaged and high school students who may be struggling in a classroom setting to further their education in a hands on way.
The new Let's GROW with Aquaponics program recently received $70,000 from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, who will work with LeaderLife to deliver the program to Dubbo young people between the ages of seven and 25.
LeaderLife is a not for profit organisation who has been working to help kids live their best life. Since 2011, they have supported thousands of kids and their families through their community centre and children and grass roots youth based programs.
LeaderLife has partnered with the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) to deliver GROW: Guiding Rural and Outback Wellbeing in Dubbo. GROW supports the health and wellbeing of young people through learning sustainability and aquaponics.
"Aquaponics is a system of aquaculture in which the waste produced by farmed fish or other aquatic creatures supplies the nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which in turn purify the water," LeaderLife founder and CEO Joh Leader said.
"Through this project, the RFDS will offer young people and the wider community education around mental health, alcohol and other drugs, dietary education, as well as providing improved curriculum opportunities and offering peer support for kids and young people."
The idea for the program came about when LeaderLife took a group of gentleman from their Soil2Soil program on a road trip to Lightning Ridge and Gulargambone to see a couple of working Aquaponics systems and talked to schools who have been running the program as part of their school curriculum.
"The young fellas were really interested in the concept of growing fish, and especially yabbies and fresh produce in an environmentally friendly way, so we decided to apply for funding to make it happen for them," Ms Leader said.
The program will involve kids from the community who are having a rough time engaging at school.
"It will involve schools and community groups who are interested in learning about aquaponics to demonstrate innovative ways to grow food sustainably, all whilst having fun and learning along the way," she said.
Ms Leader said Let's GROW with Aquaponics presented a great opportunity for young people who are disengaged and high school students who may struggle in a classroom setting to further their education in a hands on way.
"People learn in a variety of ways, so we love having this opportunity for young people to learn by getting stuck in and getting their hands dirty - and wet!" she said.
"GROW will engage students by creating diversity into the school curriculum, exploring the aquaponics system in agriculture, technology, science, finances, and history. It will also have the added benefit of being sustainable through the sale of produce through LeaderLife's social enterprise.
"We want to thank Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation for partnering with us on this important project and we look forward to working together on it. Let's GROW!"
In 2023 the organisation will kick off the aquaponics system, employ more young people through their social enterprise and continue to create opportunities that are "relevant, meaningful and help young people in our community thrive and live well."
The projects which will benefit the Central West community from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation funding round are:
Jennifer Leslie, Chair of Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, said the foundation was in the privileged position of witnessing firsthand, year after year, grant after grant, the tremendous amount of hard work and dedication that goes into these projects and the meaningful, long-lasting impacts they create.
"We look forward to working closely with these partners in 2023 to support their passions and bring their diverse range of projects - which address everything from mental health to domestic and family violence, to youth support and overlooked medical conditions - to fruition to be utilised by those who need them most," Ms Leslie said.
"As we come to the close of another grant round, we acknowledge there are still so many good people doing so many good things in our local communities.
"This is why it is so important for us to continue to give back, so that we can help local groups do what they do best and make a meaningful difference in people's lives now and for future generations to come."
If you wish to get involved you can contact LeaderLife on 0268818756.
