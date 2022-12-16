Dubbo School of Distance Education students from as near as Narromine and as far as Turkey are celebrating HSC success despite another challenging year.
"This cohort particularly has overcome some very large challenges throughout the last few years to make it to this final point of their schooling," Ms Murray said.
"They have endured three years of the impact of COVID, and this year added a further impact of unprecedented rainfall events that have impacted also on their families."
"We are so proud of each of them this year especially."
This year, 246 students sat for the HSC in 43 subjects through the Dubbo School of Distance Education. Most were single subject students taking courses not available at their main school, but 10 students completed their whole HSC with the school.
Among other places, this year's HSC cohort included students from Condobolin, Mudgee, Bathurst, Orange, Narromine, Parkes and Lightning Ridge.
With so many of the school's students based across rural and remote areas of western NSW, record flooding events in the region have been a challenge for many of the students to contend with, says principal Murray.
"Quite a number of our students in the regions we cover undertook some challenges to sit the HSC this year. The largest impact was flooding," she said.
"Some students had to arrange to live away from their home with family and friends so that they could attend exams. And two of our students studied and completed their HSC overseas, one - Jonathon Floyd - in Papua New Guinea and Eda Kucukozmen in Turkey.
"It is always a rather large challenge to organise students sitting for HSC exams in an overseas location."
Despite being a challenging year for many of the students, 56 percent of students enrolled in HSC subjects at the college this year achieved in the top 3 bands and 8 students achieved band sixes.
Pria Cerato and Victoria Mcleod from Marion College in Griffith and Nicholas Sartor from Gilgandra High School all scored top bands in Legal Studies.
Also earning band sixes were Prunella Hayes from Scone Grammar in Food Technology, Rebecca Howes from Scots All Saints Bathurst in Community and Family Studies, Tara Southwell from Canberra Grammar School in Primary Industries and Nina Teague from Kiama High School in Spanish Beginners.
Closer to home, Alistaire Noiprasit from Dubbo Christian School earned a band six in Software Design and Development.
Ms Murray said the challenges students have overcome and found success amidst this year proved what a resilient cohort the class of 2022 is.
"If nothing else, we have created a fairly resilient bunch of young people, who have added life-long learned skills of flexibility, creativity, advanced communication and problem-solving to their repertoire of abilities."
