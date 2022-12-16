All the Dubbo students who made the HSC top achievers and distinguished achievers lists

The HSC is done for another year.
After the stress of stress of study and exams the results are out and there's plenty of reasons for students in Dubbo to celebrate.
Schools in this region enjoyed some top results, made more impressive by the fact this year's group of students were forced to deal with the challenges posed by COVID for more than two years.
This year, HSC results across the board remained consistent with previous years, including for students who were affected by flooding in parts of the state.
There was 1412 students who were recognised on the 'All-round Achievers' list, for results in the highest possible band across 10 units of study, while 780 students were featured on the Top Achievers list for earning one of the top places and a result in the highest band.
17,473 students received at least one Band Six to be recognised on the 'Distinguished Achievers' list.
Top Achievers in Course are the students who achieved one of the highest places in an HSC course or VET examination and also achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4).
DUBBO COLLEGE SENIOR CAMPUS
Brianna Knox - Human Services Examination, fourth in the state
DUBBO SCHOOL OF DISTANCE EDUCATION
Tara Southwell - Primary Industries Examination, fifth in the state
Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
DUBBO CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Alistaire Noiprasit - Software Design and Development
Beth Blanch - Community and Family Studies
Brianna Clark - Community and Family Studies
Charlotte Frankham - Drama
Emily Cross - Community and Family Studies
Joshua English - Mathematics Extension 1, Physics
DUBBO COLLEGE
Alec Smith - English Extension 1
Ashley Steele - Mathematics Standard 2, Person Development, Health and Physical Education
Bailey Petrie - Mathematics Standard 2
Brianna Knox - Food Technology, Human Services Examination
Charlotte Bass - Community and Family Studies
Chelsea Munge - Dance
Claire Amor - Community and Family Studies
Claudia Tegart - Food Technology
Ella Stewart - Mathematics Advanced
Eric Lucas - Mathematics Advanced
Eva Barnes - Ancient History, Legal Studies, Visual Arts
Hugh Olney - Mathematics Standard 2, Construction Examination
John Toohey - Legal Studies, Mathematics Advanced
Lauren Priddis - Biology, English Advanced, Mathematics Advanced, Visual Arts
Makaah Darcy - Legal Studies, Person Development, Health and Physical Education
Makayla Tink - Community and Family Studies
Michael Robb - Mathematics Standard 2
Millie Gooch - Community and Family Studies, English Advanced, Person Development, Health and Physical Education
Scarlet Benias - English Extension 1
Victoria Hamilton - Hospitality Examination
MACQUARIE ANGLICAN GRAMMAR SCHOOL
Clair Stiff - Business Studies, Mathematics Extension 2, Music 1
ST JOHN'S COLLEGE
Armaan Daddar - Business Studies
Belle Yeo - Community and Family Studies, English Advanced, Mathematics Standard 2, Studies of Religion 1
Charlotte Meadows - Visual Arts
Eva Lordan - Legal Studies, Society and Culture
Jasmine Kay - Primary Industries Examination
Jed Porter - English Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Advanced
Kane Settree - Industrial Technology
Keira Bussey - Visual Arts
Patrick Davis - Automotive Examination
Raffaella Jones - Visual Arts
Sasha Zhou - Legal Studies
DUBBO SCHOOL OF DISTANCE EDUCATION
Pria Cerato (Marion Catholic College, Griffith) - Legal Studies
Nicholas Sartor (Gilgandra HS) - Legal Studies
Victoria Mcleod (Marion College, Griffith) - Legal Studies
Prunella Hayes (Scone Grammar) - Food Technology
Rebecca Howes (Scots All Saints, Bathurst) - Community and Family Studies
Alistaire Noiprasit (Dubbo Christian School) - Software Design and Development
Tara Southwell (Canberra Grammar School) - Primary Industries
Nina Teague (Kiama HS) - Spanish Beginners
Note: Dubbo Christian School was also contacted for comment
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
