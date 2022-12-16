While high schools across town are celebrating the achievements of their HSC cohort, Dubbo South Public School is celebrating the achievements of one of their teachers.
This week, teacher Alana Stewart received news that she has been accredited as a Highly Accomplished Teacher - one of the highest qualifications within the education sector held by just over 1,000 teachers across Australia.
"Becoming a Highly Accomplished teacher has been the greatest success of my career to date," Mrs Stewart said.
"This pathway has given me the opportunity to validate my everyday classroom practice to a high professional standard."
Ms Stewart is the second Dubbo South Primary school teacher to receive the esteemed title which recognises teachers who have in-depth knowledge of subjects and curriculum content. Her colleague, Natalie Polak, was also nationally certified as a Highly Accomplished Teacher in 2016.
The title is considered the equivalent to a Queen's Counsel in the legal profession and is held by only one in 500 teachers in Australia. In NSW, only 274 teachers are qualified at this level.
Dubbo South Public School principal Sharon Murray said the school is "exceptionally proud" to have two teachers who have been recognised at such a high level in their midst.
"We are exceptionally proud at Dubbo South Public School to have not one, but now two teachers who have had their high impact expertise recognised through the professional accreditation pathway to Highly Accomplished Teacher," Principal Ms Sharon Murray said.
"We have many accomplished teachers at our school and as part of our growth learning culture we are actively working together to ensure each of our teachers is professionally inspired and supported to reach for higher levels of accreditation and have their talents celebrated."
Mrs Stewart started her journey towards higher levels of accreditation in the Northern Territory, before completing the process at Dubbo South with support of Ms Polak.
To attain the qualification, teachers go through a rigorous process in which they undertake observations and evidence their practice against 37 professional standards for teachers.
"The journey to Highly Accomplished Teacher was the single most transformative experience of my career," said Ms Polak.
"It challenged me to have a laser-like focus on impact. I started to think differently, work differently and I became more joyful and efficient in my work."
"I had always been driven by the growth of my students, but through this process I became focused on how I could drive my own growth and support the growth of my fellow teachers to achieve even more growth for all our students."
Following the example of Ms Polak and Ms Stewart, a number of other teachers at Dubbo South - including Jade Clark and Hannah Watt - have decided to start their pathway towards higher accreditation.
"I have moved up the teaching path through the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers from Graduate to Proficient. Highly Accomplished just seems like the next step in my professional journey," Ms Clark said.
"I feel it's important I continue to challenge myself and use this pathway to grow as a teacher and leader."
Principal Murray said Ms Clark and Ms Watt are expected to complete their Highly Accomplished Teacher Accreditation next year - bringing the total number in the school to four.
