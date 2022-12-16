Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Education

Dubbo South Public School teacher recognised with top qualification in profession

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo South Public School teachers (left to right) Hannah Watt, Alana Stewart, Jade Clark and Natalie Polak. Picture supplied

While high schools across town are celebrating the achievements of their HSC cohort, Dubbo South Public School is celebrating the achievements of one of their teachers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.