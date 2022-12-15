Artists Euan Macleod and Rodney Pople share their works based on residencies at Taronga Western Plains Zoo during 2021. Features large-scale paintings and portraits of animals and humans exploring the act of looking and being looked at, captivity and freedom. Runs 10am-4pm daily until February 12, at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Call 6801 4444 for more or visit the website.
Jo and Jed from Lil Blue Bird resin art will take you through this new basic class, a quick one-hour workshop introducing you to resin. Three projects to choose from (lazy susan, paddle board and coasters, laurel board and coasters) and three session times. Western Plains Cultural Centre. December 17. 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm. Book at the venue.
At Dawson Park Greyhound Track on Saturday December 17, there's a fantastic night of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit, or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry from 4.30pm, Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
Urban Edge Dance Studios proudly presents to you a night of powerful, fearless and outstanding performances. COLLAB will showcase our talented students in all different genres. The student's ability and age group vary from 2-year-olds to adults. These age groups on every occasion have left the audience entranced and captivated in each display of intensely impressive sequences. Saturday, December 17, Noon - 6pm. Tickets Adult $55.50, Youth $45, 50Concession $35.50 available online.
Join us and Ralph the dog for an evening of Christmas Carols and fireworks at the Macquarie Anglican Grammar School where we will have live music and entertainment. BYO chair/rug. BYO supper and drinks (water, juice, soft drinks, tea/coffee). All welcome, but registration essential at https://www.dubbo.church/christmas. Saturday, December 17, 5.30pm - 9pm.
Family friendly event, with free sample food from Pakistan, Lebanon and many more, Aboriginal dance and art workshop, music and entertainment, free ice cream, and a jumping castle. So bring a picnic blanket to enjoy the music & food. The Greens (Old Bowling Club), Western Plains Cultural Centre, Noon - 3pm, Saturday, December 17.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is December 17. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. With stalls set up, there is plenty of variety for you to pick up something unique for yourself and the family. Victoria Park (TBC), Sunday, December 18, 8am -1pm. $2 donation to Rotary.
Take off on a family friendly, dance adventure. Follow Comet's journey across the galaxy in his quest to find his friend Stella. Orana Dance Centre's stars will take you on a space adventure to new places and planets, making new friendships along the way. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Sunday, December 18, 4pm - 7.30pm. Tickets $40-$45 available online.
The Dubbo Region warmly welcomes the return of the Country Youth Championships, December 19-22, 7am-4pm. The Championships will attract over 1000 visitors with games in Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine. The Country Youth Championships is a competition designed to strengthen and unify junior cricket pathways, focusing on equal opportunity for quality representative cricket in regional NSW. Contact 02 8302 6000 for information.
Christmas Race Day meeting is on at the Dubbo Turf Club. Cheer home some winners on an afternoon of Racing, Great Food, Drinks and Live entertainment. Dubbo Turf Club, 11L Merrilea Road. General admission $10, gold seating $20, Wine Barrel $20, noon-6pm. Tickets https://www.123tix.com.au/events/35842/monday-19-december-christmas-race-day.
Devil's Hollow Brewery: December - 6.30pm-9.30pm - Friday 16 - Mat Harris (Private Event); Saturday 17 - Sam Coon; Friday 23 - Surprise performer.
The Castlereagh Hotel: December - 8pm-11.45pm - Friday 16, Peter Riley; Saturday 17, Malachi Troutman; Sunday 18, Shane Riley - 5pm to 9pm; Thursday 22, Shane Riley; Friday 23, Peter Riley; Thursday 29, Isaac Compton; Friday 30, Malachi Troutman; Saturday 31, Shane Riley.
Garden Hotel: December - 7pm-11pm - Friday 16, Scotty Troutman; Saturday 17, Elle Flanagan; Friday 23, Duncan Ferguson.
South Dubbo Tavern: December - 8pm-11.45pm - Friday 16, Shane Riley; Saturday 17, Pete Riley; Sunday 18, Duncan Ferguson; Friday 23, Saffy; Saturday 24,| Johnny Wood; Sunday 30, Shane Riley.
The Commercial: December - 8pm-11.45pm - Friday 16, Jade Martin; Friday 23, Brad Haling; Saturday 24, Jade Martin; Friday 30, Jade Martin.
The Establishment: December line-up - Friday 16, Christmas Edition, Sarah Drake, 6pm-8pm; Saturday 17, Dinner & Variety Show - Jazida Burlesque, 3-courses. Tickets $79pp, 6pm-10pm; Thursday 22, Sophie Monterio, 8pm-10pm.
Let us spoil you this Christmas Day, December 25. Enjoy a stress-free Christmas Day Lunch at Dubbo Rhino Lodge with a Christmas Feast of hot, cold and dessert buffet. Tickets Adults - $129; Seniors (proof required) - $99; Child (4-12yrs) - $55; Child (U3) - Free; available through 123tix.
Each year, together with the Fletcher Family, the Dubbo Show Society host the Dubbo New Year's Eve Fireworks. Gates open at 5pm. Fireworks at 9pm. Water skirmish, carnival amusements, twilight markets and food stalls. Saturday, December 31, gold coin donation.
Join us for our inaugural NYE party themed A Night in White'. There'll be upbeat tunes spun by DJ Si, a dance floor under the stars (& under the mirror ball) sparklers to wave, and of course, delicious food & beverages. The event will run from 7pm until 1am. House drinks & canape package $120pp, (7pm-9pm). Fireworks showing on the big screen. Bus service home. All guests to wear white (and white only) and dress up for a NYE party. Devil's Hollow Brewery, 10 Commercial Avenue, Blueridge Business Park, Dubbo. Book tickets at devilshollow.com.au/.
Join us for our annual '20-'30s inspired New Year's Party with The Chalkies Band playing fabulous tunes. We will bring 2023 in with a little jazz, swing and finish off with some crowd faves from the '70s and '80s. This year we go Colourful - think bright and bold. Sip cocktails and dance 2022 away with us in style. Tickets $130pp includes: Entertainment, cocktail on arrival, balloon drop at midnight, bottomless champagne/beer/soft drink, nibbles, poppers, headwear and streamers. December 31, 9pm-1am. Dress to impress. Doors will be locked at 9.30pm. Tickets at https://www.establishmentbardubbo.com.au/buytickets.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event January 1) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Kasey Chambers is hitting the road for special acoustic and intimate shows. Travel through the years with Kasey playing all her favourite songs, trying out some new songs and enjoy an unforgettable night of music. Dubbo RSL, Friday, January 20, 2023, 8pm. Tickets $40-$50 at dubborsl.com.au/event/kasey-chambers/.
Two comedy heavyweights are here - Tony Martin, star of The D-Generation, The Late Show, The Panel, Kath & Kim, Thank God You're Here, Upper Middle Bogan, and the current hit Have You Been Paying Attention? with Geraldine Hickey, star of The Project, Have You Been Paying Attention? and Hughesy, We Have a Problem. Tickets for this 6.30pm-9pm show include canapes and chow and we are fully licensed. Tickets $60 at www.factoryespresso.com.au/.
Join award-winning cake designer Drew Farley for a fun, hands-on cake decorating workshop hosted at Cakes by Drew. Spend the afternoon learning the techniques and creative process behind the signature abstract design, beginning with the fundamentals of cake prep, right through to colour mixing and edible decorations. You will finish with your own decorated cake to take home. Drinks and light nibbles included. Bookings are essential at www.cakesbydrew.com/workshops. $225pp. December 26-29, 2pm-5.30pm
Running until January 2023, catch the work of a great Australian painter at the height of his powers. Born in 1952, Idris Murphy developed deep roots in the history of painting as well as a profound feeling for the natural environment. Arising from a sort of improvisatory incantation, the most vivid metaphors of land, space, light, mood and feeling seem to coalesce spontaneously and unbidden. Open daily 10am-4pm, Orange Regional Gallery. More info call 6393 8136.
Live Music Saturday's are on every weekend this summer (including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve) at Stockman's Ridge Wines. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, December 17 - February 18, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each Saturday from January 7 - October 7, 2023, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
The Journey Person is a collective of designers and artisans based in Orange. The Corner Store Gallery is home to the bi-annual Journey Person Handmade Popup featuring beautiful, locally made wares. You don't have to travel to the city to find stunning handcrafted goods. They sell jewellery, clothing, accessories, furniture, sculpture, art, ceramics, textiles, homewares and tonnes more. Open until December 18.
Whitney's Restaurant and Bar is now open for Happy Hour. Recently awarded the NSW Sommelier's Wine List Awards 2022 - President's Award for Outstanding Support for the NSW Wine Industry. Whitney's proudly support 90 per cent local wines, and local beers on tap, all to enjoy in their casual lounge. Their new bar menu boasts decadent choices of Whitney's charcuterie board, farmhouse cheese board for two, dips plate and lavosh just for starters. Friday, December 16 - Sunday, December 25, 4pm-6pm.
Dress up in glamour and glitter for New Year's Eve at The Oriana. Select either a 5-course Gala Dinner for $240pp or the Supper Club menu at $140pp. Both include half bottle of champagne per person and New Year's party favours. From 7.30pm, with Trouble With Johnny performing from 8.30pm to 1am. Bookings at 178-184 Woodward Street, or online https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/new-years-at-the-oriana-tickets.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event, January 14. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon. Dogs welcome.
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, 2023.
The building known as Old Government Cottage is a rare, intact example, of an early Bathurst home. This historic building is located at 16 Stanley Street on the western side of the Macquarie River in the area of the old government settlement. The Bathurst Historical Society volunteers will be happy to answer your questions. Adult $4 and Child $2.
On the first Sunday of the month at Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst. From 10-2pm, browse stalls full of fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event is January 1, 2023.
Each year Bathurst comes to life with colour and excitement to celebrate the New Year. First held in 2009, NYE Party in the Park is a family friendly event held at the Bathurst Adventure Playground with live music, show rides, food and of course a spectacular fireworks display. Saturday, December 31, 5pm-9pm.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally grown Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, December 17. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon.
Be guided through the museum displays and see the various methods of gold mining, the tools and machinery used, from man and horsepower through to steam power. At the outdoor museum, help operate the authentic machines used during the 1850s. Then head to the blacksmith shop, where the guide will create a work of art in steel. Try your hand at panning for real gold. Keep what you find! Entry Cost Adult $20 - High school age and adults Child $0 - Primary school age Free - Under 5 years Family $50 - 2 adults 2 children. Runs 1pm-3pm, January 9-January 20. 428 Conrod Straight, Mount Panorama.
This mini-exhibition is part of recognising 10 years of passenger train service to the Bathurst community by the Bathurst Bullet. Covering the early years of train services, through the halcyon days of the steam era, touching on services like the XPT and Bathurst Bullet it even looks to the future with the new Regional Rail Fleet. The mini-exhibition is displayed in the library room of the Bathurst Rail Museum which with the adjacent Chifley Gallery has now reopened to the public as part of the free entry area of the Museum. The exhibition runs through to the end of January 2023. Tickets are $7-$15, call 6338 2850.
Meet the Traill's, a gangster family mourning for their dearly departed Godfather- gunned down by an unknown hand. As the family gathers for a memorial service in the local speakeasy, the conniving family members will stop at nothing to find the location of the missing inheritance and uncover the murderer who committed the wicked deed. Venture inside the speakeasy, encounter the scheming Traill family, pay your respects at this challenging time, uncover a murderer and puzzle out the clues leading to the missing millions. Tickets $49 available at darkstories.com.au/. January 14 and 21, 5.30pm - 7pm.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sundays (excluding Christmas Day), times between 1pm and 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Relax and enjoy the beautiful cool climate vineyards of the region. This all inclusive day tour includes your knowledgeable driver/guide, tastings at Winburndale Wines , Renzaglia Wines, lunch at the O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store and more delicious tastings at Bathurst Grange Distillery. Places limited, advance bookings only at bookings@bathursttours.com.au. $189pp. Departs from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - check regarding New Year's Eve. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
The Blayney Rotary Market is located at Carrington Park and is held on the third Sunday of every month from 8.30am-noon. Stalls feature everything from seasonal fruit, veggies, meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. In spring it is open 8.30am-5pm daily. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family.
You will be entertained by the band End Lane as well as local performers and our school students have something special happening. Enjoy a free Community BBQ and coffee, there is a rumour Santa may even drop by to say hi to all our young folk. Bring a chair or rug, your children, parents and grandparents and of course your best singing voice. All are welcome to share the festival spirit in our favourite community space. December 16, 5pm-7pm.
On Saturday, December 17, there will be night markets, a free community barbecue and a light display, starting from 4.30pm in Oberon Street. Sunday will bring Morning Melodies at the Common and free entry into all of Oberon's museums as well as the swimming pool.
This completely free event will be hosted at the Oberon RSL Club, guests will be entertained by Chloe Swannell and her band End Lane who will be inviting you to sing along to a selection of 60s/70s/80s songs and the odd Christmas melody. Not knowing the words will be no excuse as song sheets will be provided. The concert will be followed by a light lunch. This is a ticketed event and the only event in the three day program that guests will need to book to attend. Contact Kathy Sajowitz on 0428 543 693 or you can email on dietmar.sajowitz@bigpond.com. Sunday, December 18, 11am-12.30pm.
Saturday January 7, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: January 6 . Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.