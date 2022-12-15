This completely free event will be hosted at the Oberon RSL Club, guests will be entertained by Chloe Swannell and her band End Lane who will be inviting you to sing along to a selection of 60s/70s/80s songs and the odd Christmas melody. Not knowing the words will be no excuse as song sheets will be provided. The concert will be followed by a light lunch. This is a ticketed event and the only event in the three day program that guests will need to book to attend. Contact Kathy Sajowitz on 0428 543 693 or you can email on dietmar.sajowitz@bigpond.com. Sunday, December 18, 11am-12.30pm.