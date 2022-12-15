Truck driver charged after driving into floodwater near Bourke, killing 86 goats

A truck driver has been charged after allegedly killing more than 80 goats and driving into flood waters near Bourke.
At about 9:00pm on Wednesday 7 December, a truck driver from South Australia was travelling east on the Kamilaroi Highway, between Bourke and Brewarrina, when he allegedly drove through a road closure sign and into floodwaters.
The 51-year-old driver contacted emergency services after the vehicle became stuck and he was taken to Bourke Hospital for assessment.
The following day, officers from Central North Police District were notified of 78 deceased goats along a two-kilometre stretch of the Kamilaroi Highway. A further eight goats were found seriously injured and had to be euthanised.
Following inquiries, investigators attended Dubbo Hospital on Thursday December 15 and spoke with the truck driver who was issued a Court Attendance Notice for charges relating to the incident.
Charges issued include disregard a barrier regulating traffic by passing in vehicle, commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and driver of vehicle injuring animal fail to alleviate pain.
The South Australia man is due to appear at Bourke Local Court on Thursday 23 February 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.