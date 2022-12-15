Daily Liberal
Truck driver charged after driving into floodwater near Bourke, killing 86 goats

Updated December 15 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 2:31pm
Charges have been laid on a South Australian truck driver after the death of 86 goats near Bourke. Picture via Shutterstock

A truck driver has been charged after allegedly killing more than 80 goats and driving into flood waters near Bourke.

