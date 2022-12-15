A former bartender represented herself in court on December 14 after being charged with traffic offences which included sticking up her middle finger at police while driving.
Brienna Finn, 23, of Macdonald Street in Dubbo pleaded guilty to driving to low-range drink driving, driving with an expired licence; using an unregistered vehicle on the road; using an uninsured vehicle on the road; using a vehicle on the road without paying tax; and having a part of her body outside the window of the vehicle.
Police were on patrol on Sunday, October 30, this year, when they saw a Blue Subaru WRX travelling east on Talbragar Street, court documents reveal.
It was about 2.35am when they saw the vehicle swerve around as Finn, the driver, put her hand out of the window and stuck her middle finger up in the direction of police.
Following behind the vehicle, police activated their warning devices and the Subaru pulled over a short distance later.
The court was told police approached the vehicle and asked Finn why she had stuck up her finger. She was remorseful and said her actions had been silly. She also told them she had had a bad night at work.
Police asked for her driver's licence but she could not provide it as she said she did not have it with her. After obtaining some details, police conducted checks on Finn and found that her licence had expired in July. She was questioned and said she was aware of it and was in the process of "sorting out".
The court heard her vehicle's registration was also checked which revealed it had expired in April. Police asked Finn why she had continued to drive the unregistered vehicle while her licence was expired.
"I'm sorting it, I only drive to and from work, okay," she said while becoming emotional.
Finn was then breath tested by police which returned a positive result. She was subsequently arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for breath analysis which returned a positive reading of 0.054. her licence was immediately suspended and she was charged.
The court was told Finn admitted to drinking one vodka Red Bull at her shift at the Amaroo Hotel and about 30 minutes before being stopped by police.
In court, magistrate Gary Wilson asked Finn why her car was not registered to which she replied it was a new purchase and she was working on it. She said she had to get to and from work but added that she was currently unemployed.
For the low-range drink driving charge, Finn was disqualified from driving for three months and ordered to pay a fine of $100. For all her other charges, she was convicted without further action.
