A 24-year-old man has been fined and placed on a supervised community corrections order after behaving aggressively and threatening a hospitality worker.
Jasper Cooke of Jacqueline Drive in Dubbo appeared in court on December 14 and pleaded guilty to damaging property and stalking or intimidating with intent to cause physical harm.
Court documents reveal the incident took place about 5.20pm on Saturday, October 15 this year at the McDonald's restaurant on Dubbo's Cobra Street.
Cooke was with his partner at McDonald's when he began arguing with his partner over his phone battery being low.
He became upset and agitated, in doing so, he approached the child safety gate in the play area and kicked it hard enough to break the lock. According to court documents, the door swung open, Cooke walked through, and slammed it behind him.
A McDonald's employee who witnessed the incident became immediately concerned and told another staff member who has been identified as the victim to Cooke's intimidation.
The court heard Cooke was approached by the victim asking to talk about the damage. He admitted to breaking the lock on the door and pleaded with the victim to not call the police. The victim told Cooke they would have to speak to their boss before taking any action.
Cooke was very fidgety and frustrated during this conversation. The victim then took Cooke into a separate room to talk. Cook was still agitated and continued to scratch his face and arms while speaking to the victim who was concerned about his behaviour.
He continued to question the victim whether police would be called and escalated the situation by saying: "I swear to God, if police get involved I'm going to kill everyone".
The court was told this made the victim fear for their safety and the safety of other people there.
Police arrived a short time later and noticed Cooke leaving. As he began to walk away police requested him to stop. He immediately started running and jumped several fences behind the McDonald's car park.
Police called for more assistance to find Cooke who continued fleeing and entered several backyards and car parks in the area. After some time, police found him on the corner of Brisbane and Cobra streets.
Cooke was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he admitted to damaging the gate lock but denied any threats of violence towards anyone.
His defence lawyer on Wednesday told the court her client was diagnosed with ADHD, had been homeless and was facing instability at the time which is why he felt overwhelmed and acted inappropriately.
Magistrate Gary Wilson convicted Cooke for both crimes. For damaging property, he was ordered to pay a penalty of $300 and for intimidating the employee, Cooke was placed on a supervised community corrections order for nine months.
