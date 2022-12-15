Daily Liberal
Jasper Cooke, 24, sentenced for damaging Dubbo McDonald's property and intimidating staff

By Court Reporter
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 3:30pm
A Dubbo man was arrested after he damaged McDonald's property and threatened one of their employees. Picture by Amy McIntyre.

A 24-year-old man has been fined and placed on a supervised community corrections order after behaving aggressively and threatening a hospitality worker.

Local News

