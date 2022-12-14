As investigators work to piece together the motive behind Monday's deadly Queensland ambush that left six people dead, including two police officers, Dubbo's top cop has paid tribute to those who lost their lives.
Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, along with 58-year-old resident Alan Dare, were killed in a hail of bullets at a rural property at Wieambulla in the western Darling Downs region on Monday.
The attackers - missing Dubbo man Nathaniel Train, his brother Gareth and sister-in-law Stacey - were killed in a firefight with heavily armed tactical officers following the ambush.
"It's really a tangible piece of evidence for all of us in our community about how a police officer doing their day-to-day business can lay down their life," Orana Mid-Western police district commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan, said.
"I have nothing but admiration for the brave men and women who laid down their life."
NSW police last week launched an appeal for public assistance to locate 46-year-old Train, last seen at his residence in Dubbo on December 16, 2021.
While his whereabouts were unknown, it was believed Train, a former principal at the Walgett Community College Primary School, had remained in touch with his family until early October.
Following a missing persons request from NSW Police, four officers had attended a remote Queensland property at Wieambilla on Monday when they were met with gunfire.
The Train brothers' father Ronald Train said he was struggling to comprehend how his sons could be responsible for the murderous attack.
"I just could not understand how something like this could have occurred, with two children who had been raised by my late wife Gwen and myself," the retired pastor told Nine's A Current Affair on Wednesday.
"They went down this track, this dark track, which we have no understanding of."
Police trying to identify the motive for the lethal attack will trace the brothers' online activities, delving into extremist communities online.
"We'll investigate their families, their friends, everything they've done in the last six months to a year," Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said.
"We will get to the bottom of this because we need to know what happened and why."
Online posts in the name of Gareth Train featured a myriad of conspiracy material, including claims that high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations.
Ronald Train revealed he officiated at the wedding of his younger son Nathaniel and Stacey some years ago, adding he was surprised when he saw reports the older Gareth was now married to the same woman.
The brothers cut all ties with their parents about 23 years ago, he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.