Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

The draft Regand Park Master Plan is ready for community feedback but not all councillors are happy

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Devils Hole and the sporting complex. Picture by Moir Landscape Architecture and sala4D

Residents have been waiting to see what the Macquarie River Master Plan draft would look like ever since the current Dubbo Regional Council voted to create a new plan for the area earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.