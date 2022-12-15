Residents have been waiting to see what the Macquarie River Master Plan draft would look like ever since the current Dubbo Regional Council voted to create a new plan for the area earlier this year.
Now the draft has been completed by Moir Landscape Architecture and sala4D it is up for public exhibition for three months.
But there are already some who don't think the plan accurately represents what the community is looking for.
Councillor Josh Black said there were some really good 'aspects' of the plan with room for open space, barbecue areas, passive recreation and sporting fields.
"I do have some reservations about the plan," he said.
The plan for the Southern River Precinct identifies opportunities for enhanced recreation, connectivity and biodiversity. The plan includes the following key design moves:
The plan for the Northern River Precinct aims to provide a continuous shared path loop along the riverbank that is connected by a series of bridge crossings.
The plan includes the following key design moves:
Cr Black's main concern was the placing of the sporting fields in Devils Hole in the North West precinct.
"There was a motion moved and adopted in September to look at a city wide aspect as to where sporting fields might go, with this we seem to have limited ourselves to only putting sporting fields along the river in this precinct," he said.
"I believe that Dubbo does need more sporting fields into the future and I'm not against sporting fields but I'm interested in where they are going to go.
"The river is a unique feature of Dubbo, we only have one river, there is finite amount of public land along the river and I'm not 100 per cent convinced that this report has got this balance correct, especially in the North West open space area."
Councillor Jessica Gough disagreed with Cr Black, stating she thought that putting sporting fields along the river would help promote the area.
"It will have a great overlook of our beautiful river and having the sporting fields close to each other will help promote more sporting events and show off our beautiful river," she said.
With six footy and cricket grounds planned for the area, Cr Black said he would like to see them somewhere other than along the river.
"It's important the public realise it's a fluid working document, it could change into the future. People have an opportunity to make submissions and I hope they will."
More than 450 survey results were submitted to the consultants and between 180 to 200 people participated in the community consultation forums over the past 12 months.
Councillor Matthew Wright said those were good numbers but for an LGA of more than 50,000 it wasn't a lot.
"We've heard a lot of noise through this particular item in the community and we call on the community for their feedback, thoughts and ideas on a particular topic, a hot topic and something extremely important for the future of the city," he said.
"This is a draft report, it's been formulated with information the community provided, it's going to go back for public consultation and as a community member and a councillor I urge community to get on, have a look at this thing and provide comments and feedback because it will help us come up with a strategy or masterplan that we will be looking at for the next 10, 20, 30 years or lifetime of city."
Councillor Pam Wells said it was important the community have their voice heard in the matter.
"We need the voice of the community to tell us where they want to go, this is open for three months , it's plenty of time for them to get their voice and thoughts heard," she said.
"It's not just the south precinct, it's north west precinct, there's lots of different ideas and views on what's happening in that area. I can't encourage people enough to come and have their say so we get some strong guidance from the community."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said for something as important as the Macquarie River Master Plan they need "maximum feedback".
"It's not just commenting on the whole report in general, it can be anything, commenting on specific issues in there, commenting on what's not in there that should be," he said.
"I think it's important the public realise, yes, it is a draft management plan, they can come back with whatever feedback, comments, suggestions they want. The more the better."
Councillor Shibli Chowdhury agreed with his fellow councillors about encouraging residents to come forward to speak about the draft plan.
"Every community member should look at it and provide their feedback and we can make a right decision for the community," he said.
You can find the Macquarie River Master Plan at Council's website here.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
