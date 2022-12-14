Daily Liberal
Trio of Trangie friends win $100,000 prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw

By Allison Hore
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:59pm, first published 3:00pm
Thee former nurses from Trangie have taken home a $100,000 Jackpot with this winning ticket. Picture supplied

Christmas just got especially merry for three friends from Trangie after bagging a $100,000 prize in the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

