Christmas just got especially merry for three friends from Trangie after bagging a $100,000 prize in the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The three former nurses from the Trangie region have been playing the lotto together as a syndicate for the past 20 years.
This time, luck was on their side as their number 10738 was drawn as the 1st Prize winning entry in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw on Tuesday, December 13.
"It started as a workplace syndicate, and we just kept it going," one of the winners explained.
"We just said, 'let's just keep doing it', and I'm glad we did. We've won some free tickets and other prizes over the years but nothing like this.
"I'm very excited! Beautiful! Wow!"
In addition to the $100,000 jackpot, their entry also scored a $1,000 consolation prize, bringing the group's total winnings to $101,000.
The trio haven't decided yet what they will do with their share of the money but said it would be an excellent boost to the bank accounts coming into the new year.
"This is excellent. Thanks for the Christmas present," one of the winners said.
The winning entry was purchased at Trangie Newsagency on Dandaloo Street in Trangie. Owner Tanya Watson said it's the first major winning ticket purchased at her agency in recent times.
"I've been here five and a half years, and this is the first big win we've had," she said.
"That was a very big shock when we saw we'd sold the winning entry. It's put us on the map. Hopefully, it's the first of many to come. We'll keep everything crossed."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
