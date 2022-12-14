Several local police officers rolled up their sleeves to donate blood as part of a joint effort to support sick people across Australia.
The annual 'Bleed4Blue' blood drive began in December and is in the fifth year of being held as police officers give blood as well as plasma.
The initiative was launched following the stabbing of NSW Detective Sergeant John Breda in 2018, an injury which required more than 100 bags of blood just to keep him alive.
Orana Mid-Western police district commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan was one of several officers who donated blood on Wednesday, sharing why it is such an important thing to do for everyone.
"It's part of our Bleed4Blue campaign, this is all about supporting the Red Cross and partnering with them to make sure there is sufficient blood in our community for all of those emergencies that happen," he said.
"In terms of the emergency management role we have and the tragic news we had coming out of QLD yesterday with two colleagues laying down their lives, now more than ever we know how important it is to give blood to people who need it.
"Whether it's through crime, motor vehicle injuries or accidents."
Dubbo Youth Command's Marty Pace is just one of many officers who have required blood, after being sick years ago with 60 donations needed to keep him alive.
Supt Sullivan admitted it was an inspiration to a lot of people at the Dubbo Station in particular seeing someone like Mr Pace need help.
"You see the face of this campaign and Marty Pace is an unsung hero of our community," he said.
"He works with our youth and makes sure they are on the right track with their journey through to adulthood.
"His face is just the face of this campaign as he is a genuine person who has been saved by blood donations."
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said the Dubbo donor centre still needs a lot of help heading into Christmas, with additional hours and days added to help people who may work long hours.
"Currently we need 75 donations at the Dubbo donor centre this festive season to help meet the patient need for donated blood," he said.
"You don't need to be a police officer to save lives, anyone can donate as part of the bleed for the blue blood drive."
Mr Brian also wished to thank the officers who had already donated blood and encouraged anyone who is considering giving blood to do so.
"Police officers are often the first responders to accidents and see first-hand the need for blood donations," he said.
"One in three of us will need blood or blood products in our lifetime. It could be a family member, a neighbour, or even your local community police officer whose life you could be saving with your blood donation.
"Donated blood only lasts for 42 days so we need a constant supply of donations. Don't wait until it's urgent, book your donation today and help save lives."
The 'Bleed4Blue' campaign runs from 1 December until the end of February 2023 and will again challenge police from across Australia to take part to see which state or territory can donate the most blood and plasma.
To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
