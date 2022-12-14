Top-of-the-herd embryo packages, high-quality stud bull semen, and some of the finest Kelpie bloodlines ... all up for grabs.
It doesn't get much more country than that, not if we're talking online auctions - and people bidding like mad from across the nation still isn't the main hook here either.
The best part is every item thrown into the bidding ring on December 8 and 9 was completely and totally donated, raising a whopping $143,600 to go toward Rebuild Molong - a GoFundMe initiative launched to restore community facilities in the flood devastated Cabonne community.
Ripping through the centre of town, severe storms and flooding hit the village of Molong on November 14 leaving multiple businesses and houses destroyed, and decimated sporting grounds.
Flanker with the Molong Magpies Rugby Union Club, Stuart "Hobbsy" Hobbs was left heartbroken when he saw the wreckage at 'The Rec' - Molong's main sporting oval. He was shattered. Not only for the town he's lived in his whole life, but for the rugby club and many others that call the facility home.
"It was bloody devastating to see all of that rubbish and that fence ... we finally had a beautiful fence around it for rugby and cricket and while it's all repairable, to see it demolished like that ... that really hit home," Hobbsy said.
"We had an amazing hockey field which is just destroyed now as well, and people lost their businesses, lost their homes ... just seeing what it did in there was unbelievable.
"I've seen Molong flood before, but not like that ... never anything like that."
It was this hometown heartache that ended up being the same vehicle fuelling the local flanker to do more.
Through his farm contracting business - Hobbs Livestock and Contracting - he's built a long list of contacts in the livestock farming industry.
So Hobbsy's idea to launch an online auction quickly gained momentum after making "only a few calls" to people who might be in a position to donate.
From there, messages and phone calls from people wanting to help out starting pouring in.
"It really showed the rural community coming together to help out, and I never expected [the auction] to get to what it did or gain that kind of traction," Hobbsy said.
"Everyone did their bit to get it there and I can't thank them enough."
Starting with Gilmandyke Angus, Noonee Angus and Merit Farms, three herd bulls were donated to kickstart the charity auction.
Nearing its final stages, that trio of bulls was joined by two rams, stud Kelpie pups, embryo and semen packages, meat packages, a photography session, and a five-nights Noosa luxury holiday beachfront bundle.
Bids came in from all over the country for the 34 lots - New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania - along with another live auction in Carcoar, that accounted for $42,000-odd of the overall six-figure total.
"Most of the agents at Carcoar would buy a steer or heifers just to donate it back again to raise more money to go to the flood relief," Hobbsy's mate and offsider to get the AuctionsPlus portal going, Paul Glynne said.
"There were 14 head of cattle there alone, and even a butcher who purchased a steer and made three grand from it, donated the money right back.
"It's been tremendous, people have been absolutely incredible."
Sports and recreational hubs in Molong will receive pockets of Rebuild Molong funding after final donations are directed to Cabonne Council for allocation in the near future.
The town's hockey, football, rugby, bowling, soccer and cricket clubs will get a leg up, not only to rebuild the grounds but to recreate former "home and away from homes" and have the chance to replace equipment and appliances.
"It's huge on a mental level to have our sport clubs in our smaller towns, for that social aspect so people aren't feeling isolated at home or whatever it may be," Hobbsy said.
"A lot of country towns are very community sport-based and it also gives the guys that are out on the land somewhere to go and somewhere to do something; to play sport and to be around mates.
"I'm just happy to try to help with that, try to do my bit with this auction and know that I gave it a good go."
